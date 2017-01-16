School Board to meet

The Seymour Community School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, in the Middle School Library at 7 p.m.

The agenda includes the following items: Resignations/Hiring, SMS Student Presentation, 2015/16 Fiscal Audit, January Pupil Count, Open Enrollment Designating Spaces, School Board Election, Policy Committee, Negotiations & Employee Relations Committee, Property Committee, Follow up Items/Requests, Board Calendar.