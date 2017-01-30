Seymour High School’s musical production cast and crew are preparing for their presentation of the musical film, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”

The 1954 musical film won the Academy Award for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture.

According to Music Theatre International, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” tells the story of Millie, a young bride living in the 1850s Oregon wilderness. Her plan to civilize and marry off her six rowdy brothers-in-law to ensure the success of her own marriage backfires when the brothers, in their enthusiasm, kidnap six women from a neighboring town to be their brides.

Amanda Fredrickson, who plays Millie, said that this production allows for a very large number of people to have leads.

Fredrickson said her character Millie Braedon is a very spunky person, who was really independent and didn’t need a man but decided to fall in love with Mr. Adam Pontipee.

“Throughout the whole musical she just develops into a loving wife,” Fredrickson said.

In her third year of musical productions, she thought it would make her a more rounded person.

“I really love choir and it seemed like a very fitting place for me to be,” Fredrickson said. “This is my third year doing it and so I like it.”

Frederickson’s favorite part of the musical is enjoying the bonds that began three years ago.

“I’ve gotten a lot closer to a lot of people that I didn’t know before, and now I’m really, really close with,” she said. “It’s just the magic of musical, it just brings people together from different aspects. We have people who have come from playing basketball or that you have never seen and you just get really close. And that’s what I love most about musical.”

Millie’s husband, Adam Pontipee, is performed by Michael Williams. He says Adam is a very hard-headed one street man.

“It’s amazing working through the character to his more understanding ending,” Williams said.

His favorite part about this musical is seeing everyone grow and get stronger together.

“Because at the start of this, you are handed a fresh script with a name and you’re told to become that person,” Williams said. “And throughout these some odd weeks, we become that person and from here on out you will always remember that as being a part of you. And so just the memories that you get from it are really the best part.”

Williams has joined musical since the 8th grade and has loved it ever since.

“It’s just a very professional production,” he said. “And I love how the directors work with me and actually try to get the best out of the cast.”

She said what makes this year different is there is a lot more new people that joined musical and it’s made a more supportive environment than they’ve ever had.

“It makes it easy to be the lead and have everyone support you,” Williams said.

Seth Menting, who plays Gideon, Adam’s youngest brother, likes working through the character developement of Gideon.

“He is the youngest brother out of the seven and really the shyest one of the musical, but throughout the musical you really get to see him break out of his shell as Millie works with him and he gets used to talking to women,” Menting said.

What sets this musical apart from other ones, according to Menting, is a lot of the choreography and dancing.

“I have watched other musicals but never has there been such elaborate dancing,” he said. “A lot of flips and jumps.”

He said his favorite part of the musical is not just the verbal humor, but the physical humor in there as well.

“You’re not going to really enjoy and get that by just watching a movie in the theatre,” Menting said. “Some of the humor that you see on the stage comes up on the spot and it turns out to work really well for the brothers. And I feel like this cast is just a very energetic and light-hearted one.”

Menting is in his first musical production because he wanted to try something new and he had found more free time from work.

“I have been in the play productions before but never the musical, and it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made all year,” he said.

Ashley Thomas plays the role of Dorcas Hoallum, one of the brides, and according to Thomas, definitely the flirt of the six brides.

“I am the one that says the things that all the other brides want to say,” Thomas said. “And I’m just very out there. I’m the comical relief.”

Thomas said this musical show is just super entertaining.

“Like Seth said, there’s a lot of flips and tricks, and so much dancing that we’ve worked really hard on,” she said. “But it’s also going to be really funny, and the boys will really surprise you with some of the stuff they will do, and it’s very comical.”

Her favorite part is just how close the cast is.

“It’s a really big cast this year and everyone has a lot of different parts and I think we work well together,” Thomas said. “And the brothers and the brides work well together so it will make a really good show.”

Thomas decided to join musical her junior year because when she was young she saw the productions, and just saw how amazing they were.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of it,” she said. “So I’m finally a part of it.”

This musical production will be performed on Thursday, February 9 – 12, at the Seymour High School Theatre. The February 9 – 11 productions start at 7 p.m., with the Sunday, February 12 matinee production, set for 1 p.m.

Tickets are on sale in the old SCHS gym through February 10 from 7:30 – 8 a.m. in the SCHS commons or in the main office during school hours.

General admission will be $10 and orchestra seats will be $12.

The cast of the Seymour High School musical production rehearse one of the dancing scenes from the musical film “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” which will be performed February 9 – 12. – Photo by Keith Skenandore