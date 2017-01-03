Seymour 2016: A spectrum of stories



The 2nd Annual 3K Color Run held in May provided a rainbow of bright colors as Rock Ledge students, staff and family members particpated in the Play60 health initiative. See Page 3 for more of the 2016 Year in Review. – ACN & Times Press file photo

January:

Incumbent Seymour Mayor Judy Schuette would face candidate Robert Tregoning after he filed his nomination papers before the January 5 filing deadline.

Allie Marie Ness is the ACN & Times-Press New Year’s Baby. She was born on January 20 to the proud parents of Alan and Brooke Ness.

Seymour City Clerk/Treasurer Susan Garsow took minutes at her final City Council meeting on January 25. Garsow was recognized for her 30+ years of service leading to her retirement.

February:

Seymour Community School District Administration to study and present informatin regarding possible referendum to exceed the state revenue cap.

Rock Ledge’s “Jump Rope for Heart” raised over $20,000. This year’s students jumped in honor of first grader Marley Heagle.

March:

Home of the Hamburger board announces 2017 festivities to move Seymour School grounds near Rock Ledge Park. Plans to expand Burger Fest and make it a two-day event.

Demolition began on buildings at 220 – 222 N. Main Street following raze or repair order from City Council. Both buildings were owned by Shirley Doepker.

Lori Thiel appointed new City Clerk/Treasurer as a replacement for Sue Garsow.

Members of the SCSD and the FFA Alumni gathered to break ground on March 22 for the new Agriculture addition.

City considering contracted garbage collection. Item sent to Streets & Sanitation for bid.

April:

Incumbent Judy Schuette was re-elected as Mayor at the April 5 election. Greg Leisgang and Kurt Peterson elected to school board.

SCHS held their 2016 prom on April 9. The court was Queen Ashley Thomas and King David Brauer, Dylan Weyer, Olivia DeBruin, Dalton Lehrer, Lydia Javoroski, Michael Kuehne, Samantha Rottier, Philip Grelecki and Jacie Haas.

Proposed alternative school location draws discussion. Proposal sent back to Property Committee for revisions.

May:

SCHS teacher and girls’ basketball coach was charged with two felony counts: one of child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime. He was arrested on May 6 after an arrangement to meet with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl into sex acts.

Fuel Up To Play 60 had 360 participants in their 2nd Annual 3K Color Run.

A new stadium entrance facility was approved by the Board of Education at a cost of $798,000.

Brayden Wilinski and Emma Ellis were named the Lions Club Student Athlete Scholarship winners.

Veterans were recognized at a Memorial Day Celebration held at the SCHS Fieldhouse on May 30.

June:

The Seymour Firefighters Picnic was held on a hot and humid June 11th day.

Relay for Life celebrated 14th annual event on June 17.

SCSD Board of Education accepted the resignation of high school teacher and basketball coach Nicholas Darnick.

July:

Brooke Mueller, 3, enjoys her dinosaur ride at the Outagamie County Fair. – ACN & Times-Press file photo

The Seymour Community Museum was turned into a vintage arcade while hosting the exhibit, “The Golden Age of Video Arcade Games,” during the month of July.

It was all fun-n-games as the Outagamie County Fair. The fair started the week on July 26.

Hot Air Balloons filled the sky at Burger Fest 2016. – ACN & Times-Press file photo

August:

Seymour continued to celebrate the burger with its 28th Annual Burger Fest August 12-13. A 200 pound burger was shared by festival goers.

A total of 303 votes were cast by City of Seymour residents during the partisan primary election on August 9. That made up a 13 percent voter turnout.

September:

Packer’s Pizza & Sub Shop, located at 251 N. Main St., opened it’s doors on September 8.

Double homicide under investigation east of Seymour in the Town of Oneida. Husband and wife found dead on September 14.

An open house was held for the new addition of the Agri-Science classroom which allows for dirty work and hands-on experiences.

Muehl Public Library Director Elizabeth Timmins was named “Librarian of the Year” and was honored at an awards banquet on October 27.

Librarian of the Year Elizabeth Timmins showing Seymour rural resident Pete Mullen audio books. – ACN & Times-Press file photo

October:

SHS homecoming court consisted of King Dalton Lehrer and Queen Lydia Javorski, seniors Chris Gourd and McKendra Heinke, juniors Seth Swenson and Deiondra Wussow, sophomores Christian Derus and Jadyn Mattson, and freshman Evan Gady and Lauren Pagel.

City Council heard a police contracting proposal presented by Outagamie County Sherrif Brad Gehring which would consolidate primary law enforcement services provided by the county. Numerous residents spoke against the proposal and the issue at this time has not been revisited.

SCSD Board of Education approved a total tax levy of $6,866,208 for the 2016-17 school year which lowers the mill rate down 1.07 percent.

November:

Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States following the November 8 primary presidential election. Republican incumbent Ron Johnson kept his seat in the United States Senate after defeating challenger Russ Feingold; and Republican candidate Mike Gallagher soundly defeated his Democratic opponent Tom Nelson for the Representative seat in Congress in District 8.

American Legion Post 106, along with the Seymour Middle School seventh graders, held a Veterans Day program recognizing those who have served.

SCSD Superintendent Pete Ross submitted his resignation which will become effective June 30, 2017.

December:

Governor Scott Walker announced a rural broadband initiative which increased funding to $52 million.

City Council adopted the 2017 budget which carries a tax levy of $1,596,155. The mill rate decreased by .1 percent while the proposed tax rate increased 3 cents per thousand.

A school-city land swap proposal for the consideration of a possible site for the alternative school is now off the table. Ross said the district is back to square one on finding a site for the school.

Councilwomen Darlene Werner and Ann-Huettl Samson declared non-candidacy papers for their respective Wards, 1 and 2, and 5 and 6. Deadline for filing nomination papers is January 3, 2017.