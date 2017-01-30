Seymour Police Calls

Jan. 17

1001 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Lake Road for an alarm call. The building was secured.

0610 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of N Main Street for a medical call regarding a female having a possible stroke.

Jan. 18

1513 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 10 block of Circle Drive for a warrant. Incident was resolved.

2202 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Pleasant Way for a runaway complaint. Incident was resolved.

Jan. 19:

0820 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Doersch Trail for a 911 hang up call. No emergency was found.

1612 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Commercial Street for a medical call regarding a female having chest pain.

2125 hours – Officer was dispatched to the corner of Muehl Street and Pleasant Way for a reckless driver complaint.

Jan. 20:

0205 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Foote Street for a 911 assist call regarding a vehicle that hit a deer. Incident was resolved.

2122 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Robbins Street for a theft complaint regarding a stolen phone. Incident was resolved.

Jan. 21:

1644 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of E Wis Street for a harassment complaint. Incident was resolved.

Jan. 22:

0044 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Lake Road for a welfare check of a male subject. Incident was resolved.

1246 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Crestview Drive for a motor assist call regarding a vehicle that broke down. Incident was resolved.

1449 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Fulton Street for a medical call regarding a male having back pain.

Jan. 23:

0716 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Fulton Street for a motor assist call regarding a vehicle lock out. The vehicle was unlocked.

1821 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of S Mainline Drive for a motor assist call regarding a vehicle lockout. The vehicle was unlocked.

2203 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Brookwood Drive for an animal call regarding a dog that was found.

Jan. 24:

0823 hours – Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Municipal Drive for an assist call regarding a door alarm. No emergency was found.

Jan. 25:

1556 hours – Officer was dispatched to the corner of Culbertson Road and County Road C for an assist call regarding a two vehicle accident.