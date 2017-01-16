Seymour Schools’ 2017 Golden Apple nominees

Each year, the Golden Apple Awards program improves community awareness of the quality of education in the Greater Green Bay area by recognizing high standards of professionalism, leadership and innovation in teaching with the Golden Apple Awards. Seven recipients (individuals and/or teams) are selected annually through a multi-level screening of anonymous applications and personal interviews. Selection criteria are based on the National Board of Professional Teaching standards, which identify the essential knowledge, skills and dispositions expected of experienced, quality teachers.

This year’s nominees for the Rock Ledge Intermediate School:

Fourth Grade Teacher, Samantha Goeben;

Third Grade Teacher, Stacey Jones;

Fifth Grade Teacher, Sandy Ladenburger;

Fifth Grade Teacher, Kellie Peters;

Third Grade Teacher, Gregg Plinska;

Fifth Grade Teacher, Jodi Roskowski;

Third Grade Teacher, Steven Seefeldt;

Art Teacher, Erin Sjostrom;

Fourth Grade Teacher, Mary Skinkis;

Fourth Grade Teacher, Laurie Upp;

Fifth Grade Teacher, Diane Weis.

Rock Ledge Primary Center:

Gym Teacher, Lisa Cornette;

Kindergarten Teacher, Kristin Hauser;

First Grade Teacher, Amy Maass;

First Grade Teacher, Lisa Coenen;

Kindergarten teacher, Allison Monfort;

4K Teacher, Chris Potter;

Second Grade Teacher, Jamie Wery.

Seymour High School:

Band Teacher, Ryan Alban;

Choral Music Teacher, Amy Bucheger;

Science/Math Teacher, Paul Bucheger;

Art Teacher, Tina Harpold;

Social Studies Teacher, Zackary Rowe;

Special Ed. Teacher, Carolyn Schuelke;

Special Ed. Teacher, Adam Smet.

Seymour Middle School:

Sixth Grade Teacher, Jocelyn Dunks;

Sixth Grade Teacher, Jonathan Dunks;

Seventh Grade Teacher, William Madsen;

Sixth Grade Teacher, James Porter;

Seventh Grade Teacher, Todd VanDeHei.

Team Nominees:

Rock Ledge Intermediate School, All 5th Grade Teachers: Ashley Balda, Sandy Ladenburger, Kellie Peters, Jodi Roskowski, Diane Weis.

Seymour High School Vital Team | Physical Science Team: Tom Mueller, Collette Wilichowski, Mark Zahn, Zackery Rowe, Cassie Cobb, Theresa Van Dyke, Adam Smet, Staci Sievert, Jessica Caldie, Dennis Rohr. | Carrie Schmidt and Cassie Cobb.

The finalists will be chosen in March and the Golden Apple Awards Ceremony is scheduled for April 19.