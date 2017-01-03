Shiocton 2016 news in review

Cabbage Girl, Audrey Brown, at the Cabbage Chuck on Saturday, September 17. – ACN & Times-Press file photo

January:

Clint Kriewaldt to receive gold ball as member of Super Bowl High School Honor Roll. Sheriff’s deputy and liaison officer for Shiocton Schools to be honored January 29, 2016. Clint Kriewaldt, a 1994 Shiocton High School graduate, played football at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and was a sixth-round draft pick for the Detroit Lions in 1999. In 2003, Clint joined the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fire commission looks at alternatives.

Board approves parking variance for new business.

February:

Shiocton Village Board debates fees gathered at shooting range.

Deer poaching case under investigation in Shiocton.

Shadows on the Wolf celebrates 25 years, more than 400 people attend annual banquet.

March:

The Shiocton High School Quiz Bowl B Team defeated Marion to win the northern division and will be competing at conference championships The team finished the season with a record of 5-1.

April:

Shiocton High School’s U.S. History students recently had the privilege of meeting and hearing first-hand accounts about the Vietnam War from some of the soldiers who served in it.

These three young men take some time to pause and reflect as they see the names of the local veterans who served their country on the Veteran’s Memorial Wall at the Shiocton Veteran’s Memorial on Monday, May 30. – ACN & Times-Press file photo

May:

School Board approves track resurfacing, Nichole Schweitzer recommended that the Board accept Murphy Concrete and Construction’s bid of roughly $41,000.

June:

School Board takes action on new electronic sign, the Board accepted a proposal from Eagle Sign and Design at a cost of $32,000. This will provide the district with a 2’8’’ x 8’7’’ sign with 16mm resolution.

July:

Shiocton’s 31 Annual Fly-In, famously cheap airplane rides and live music.

Village Board Meeting discusses Pokémon Go game and suggests players and motorists to be careful.

Emergency Response Team holds drill at SHS, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Response Team practiced at the Shiocton

August:

“Softball For a Cause” hosts tournaments.

School board approves cross country as a club sport with enthusiastic students.

Village Board Amends Ordinance for Lawns over 10 inches Long.

September:

School board takes walking tour of the summer grounds update.

The 11 Annual Cabbage Chuck was held.

Sally Ritchie, teaching music concepts off the bench, is not only a piano teacher for Shiocton High School, church organist, choir director and high school rock and roll teacher, she is also an innovator, world traveler, and creator of Whirligig®, a series of fun games and motivational products to stimulate young children in learning music and music theory.

October:

The first annual SHINE (Someone’s Honor Is Never Ending) celebration was held at Lake Park in Shiocton. Deb Van Straten, event planner, said that they had about seventy five people attending, and they were very happy with the turn-out for a startup event.

Successful brat fry at Colwitz’s marks milestone, 20,000 sold, Maynard Kettner, a member of Catholic Knights Branch 188, has been running brat frys successfully for many years. He hit a major milestone on October first, at Colwitz’s in Shiocton. The event marked 20,000 brats sold.

Shiocton held its second annual “Skeeter Run” to raise funds for area organizations.

November:

Board approves shelter on baseball field.

December:

Registered Dietitian Lee Hyrkas, from Bellin Health, came to speak to the Shiocton staff and community at the school’s LMC. He focused on finding quick and healthy recipes for the on-the-go family and shared healthy hoilday recipes.