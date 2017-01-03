Shiocton School Health Services Attendance Guidelines: Reminder from the Health Office

With the cold and flu season upon us, it is important to remember a few things:

1. When your child has a fever, he/she cannot attend school. A child with a temperature over 100 degrees should not be sent to school. Please do not allow your child to return to school until free of a fever for 24 hours. Giving medication, such as Tylenol, may temporarily reduce the fever, but will not reduce the risk of passing the infection on to other people.

2. A child with vomiting and/or diarrhea should be kept home for at least 24 hours after the last episode to allow the body time to recuperate. Call your doctor if prompt improvement does not occur.

3. A child with a deep or hacking like cough belongs at home. If your child has coughing that is accompanied by a high fever or wheezing, you should consult their doctor immediately.

4. A rash may be the first sign of many illnesses. Do not send your child to school with a widespread rash. Again consult your doctor before you send the child.

5. A child with a mild cold or sore throat with no other symptoms may go to school. They should be encouraged as always to practice good hand washing.

6. It is important that your child’s emergency information is up to date. If you or your emergency contacts have any address or home/cell/work phone number changes, please update that information with the office as soon as possible.

7. If your child does get sick at school, then you will need to have someone available to pick up him/her immediately. We need to keep other students and staff healthy and safe.

8. If your child should require medication during the school day, remember the school supplies no medication. Medication must be brought in by an adult in the original labeled container along with a permission form from either parent.