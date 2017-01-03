Shiocton School Paper Drive Updates

Tim Huebner would like to thank all who contributed to the Fall 2016 paper drive. The three fall drive yielded over 17 tons of recyclables. Funds raised from the paper drive have fully funded eight Shiocton Middle School classrooms with interactive whiteboards. I greatly appreciate the support of the community!

2017 Paper Drive Dates:

January 2-6

March 13-17

April 24-28

May 30 – June 2

Please contact Tim Huebner with any questions or concerns, Tim Huebner 986-3351 ext. 739