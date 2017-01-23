SMS students qualify for regional history bee competition in March



Pictured are the students who qualified for the regional history bee to be held on March 23. Those students are, front row (l-r), Bastian Spradlin, Dane Swenson, Daniel Krull, Carson Molle, Tyler Thomas and Elijah Ryan. Back row, Gavin Stone, Will Warner, Kylee Smet and Eddie Hackl. – Submitted photo

On Wednesday, December 21, Seymour Middle School held the annual school-wide history bee.

Students qualified by being victorious in their classroom bees held the previous week.

Participants in the school-wide history bee included: 6th graders: Evan Stilen, Brooke Luczak, Madison Williams, Megan Strebe, and Brooklyn Miller; 7th graders: Jacob Woldt, Brolly Freeman, Breanna Patz, Sam Kilsdonk, Dane Swenson, and Chester Baranczyk; and 8th graders: Rachel Karweick, Gavin Stone, Javon Leisgang, Nathan Vandehei, Elijah Ryan, Dereck Kaster, Tyler Thomas, Kylee Smet, Eddie Hackl, Will Warner, Daniel Krull, Carson Molle, Bastian Spradlin, and Megan Crooks.

These students took a 40 question multiple choice paper test. The top 10 students at SMS were: 7th grade: Dane Swenson and 8th grade: Will Warner, Tyler Thomas, Eddie Hackl, Elijah Ryan, Carson Molle, Bastian Spradlin, Daniel Krull, Gavin Stone, and Kylee Smet.

These students advanced to compete in the online regional qualifying exam on Wednesday, January 4. It consisted of 50 questions and students had 30 seconds to answer each question. All of the students who took the online bee have qualified and advanced to regionals in Milwaukee on March 23.

Congratulations to all participants!