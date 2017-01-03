Sports Year in Review

January:

Defense is key as Chiefs boys’ hoops squad wins three in a row and pushes record over .500.

Seymour Dance Team places first in Pom and Jazz performance at Appleton North High School’s Lightning Bolt Explosion Cheer and Dance competition on January 9.

Shiocton guard Nate Schmidt scores 1,000 career point against Manawa on January 29.

February:

Shiocton Chiefs advanced 11 wrestlers to the WIAA Division 3 individual sectionals. Seymour qualified four wrestlers in Division 2.

Lady Chiefs win four in a row to clinch second place in CWC-8 basketball with overtime win over Wittenberg-Birnamwood on February 18.

Five Shiocton wrestler’s received a send-off on February 25 prior to departing to the WIAA Division 3 State Wrestling tournament in Madison. Three Seymour wrestlers had their send-off on February 24.

Shiocton would place three wrestlers, Sammy VanStraten, Sawyer Theobald and Henry Fielding, on the WIAA Division 3 State Tournament podium with all three placing 6th. Thunder wrestler Clayton VanLanen would finish in fourth place in Division 2.

Seymour and Shiocton girls’ hoops teams both eliminated from WIAA Division 2 and 3 regional championships, respectively.

March:

Seymour boys’ basketball team was ousted from the WIAA Division 2 regional final with a loss to eventual state champion Kaukauna on March 5.

Shiocton would lose a stunner to Iola-Scandinavia in the Divison 4 regional semifinal a night earlier.

April:

Seymour boys’ baseball and girls’ softball both win conference openers over West De Pere.

Lady Chiefs softball team tallies 53 runs in 4-game winning streak.

Shiocton’s boys golf team placed fourth in regionals and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 sectional.

May:

Shiocton’s Trent Moder, Justin VerVoort, Clayton Shears and Hailey Schroth qualified for the WIAA Division 3 State Track and Field Tournament. Seymour girls’ state qualifers for Division 2 included Kylie Schuettpelz, Jaclyn Zahn, Lauren Rottier and the 4×200 meter relay team of Rottier, Jenna Krause, Mickenzie Plinska and Olivia DeBruin.

Lady Chiefs shutout in WIAA Division 3 softball regional final by Laconia.

June:

Thunder high jumper Jaclyn Zahn makes the podium as she finished fourth at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championships. Shiocton did not have any State qualifiers make the podium.

Seymour baseball squad loses in WIAA Division 2 regional title game to Oconto Falls.

Ty Majeski was named to the 2016-17 NASCAR Next Class.

Lady Thunder soccer team defeats Osceola in WIAA Division 2 sectional final to advance to the State Tournament. Seymour would lose to Belleville/New Glarus 1-0 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal on June 16.

July:

Seymour Legion Post 106 celebrated for the fourth time in their program’s history the regional championship after defeating Pulaski 1-0.

Former Seymour grad and Thunder basketball player Bobby Kuchta was announced the Lady Thunder head basketball coach.

August:

Former Seymour high school volleyball standout Mandy Trautman was named coach of the Shiocton Chiefs program.

Seymour Raceway closed down their operations during the 2016 racing season citing financial reasons and past issues with the club.

Thunder, Chiefs lose football openers.

September:

Seymour swim team off to a fast start and has thus far exceeded expectations.

Thunder football mired in a 0-4 start.

Seymour golf team wins share of Bay Conference title with Xavier. A week later they would advance to the team sectional after placing third in the WIAA Division 1 Seymour regional. No golfers would advance to State after competing in the Green Bay Preble Sectional.

Former Seymour high school standout runner Tyler Sigl was inducted to the Roy Griak Invitational Hall of Fame and represented Team USA in the World Championship in Portugal in October.

Thunder basketball coach Jon Murphy was inducted into the Wisconsin Coaches Basketball Association Hall of Fame for the Class of 2016. The induction took place on September 24.

October:

Thunder swimmers take over second place in conference.

Seymour boys’ soccer advanced to the regional championship. They would defeat Fox Valley Lutheran by a 4-3 shootout after a 2-2 tie following two overtimes. They would advance to their first-ever WIAA Division 3 State Soccer Tournament.

Boys cross country bring home the Bay Conference title for the second year in a row. Dylan Dreschler competes at the Division 2 State Cross Country Championships and finished in 46th place.

Both Seymour and Shiocton girls volleyball squads advanced to the regional finals. Seymour would win the regional championship and advance to play Notre Dame in a sectional semifinal where they would lose to the Tritons in three sets.

Seymour and Shiocton football both come through with must-needed wins to advance to the WIAA playoffs. Both teams would lose in the first round.

November:

Seymour’s historic soccer season would come to an end in a State semifinal 5-1 loss to Delavan-Darien on November 4.

December:

Former Seymour boys basketball standout Sandy Cohen has transferred from Marquette University to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Shiocton senior guard Nathan Schmidt broke the all-time career points scoring record on December 20. He surpassed 2002 graduate Pete Warner who tallied 1,408 points.