Surgery postponed for kidney transplant

By Keith Skenandore

Editor

Editor’s Note: Ashley Reed was to be donating her kidney on January 11 to her 3-year-old daughter Eliana. However, complications arose and the surgery was postponed.The Advertiser Community News & Times-Press will continue to cover this story as it happens.

Surgery was scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, as Seymour resident Ashley Reed was set to donate her kidney to her 3-year-old daughter Eliana.

Unfortunately, that surgury did not occur due to Eliana developing a high fever the day prior.

“I called Children’s Hospital to let them know,” Ashley Reed said. “We knew that the surgery would obviously not be happening, but they wanted us to bring her down to rule out a central line infection.

It turned out she did have an infection, which they tried to treat with antibiotics, but that didn’t work. Eliana ended up having her line removed on Wednesday, January 18, and a new one placed on Friday the 20th.

“We’re hoping the time without a line will help her body clear the blood infection, but we can only wait a couple days as she needs dialysis,” Reed said. “The transplant is rescheduled for March 8. So fingers crossed we can keep her healthy.”