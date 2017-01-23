Survey results lead to possible operational override resolutions

The Seymour Community School District’s Board of Education sought input relating to the district’s needs and some proposed option results from a survey filled out by members of the district’s community.

A survey opened on December 6 and ran through December 23 with total of 656 members of the district community completing it in its entirety.

The community was asked if they would support an operational referendum resulting in a $30 increase on a $100,000 home in school-related taxes. With this option, limited cuts would be made to programs and services in the district.

The top two responses was 43.7 percent with a “definite yes,” while 27.8 percent said “probably yes.”

“Seventy percent of the respondents of the survey said they would support a very small tax increase,” Ross said. “That shows solid support for our schools.”

He said this option is a movement from raising the mill rate for schools from 9. 4 to 9.7.

“That would be a $30 increase. The school board is considering a plan that would do just that and maintain it at 9.7 for the next four years.

“It’s a very conservative approach,” Ross said. “Two years ago we were milling at 9.6. Last year we milled at 9.4. We’re really only asking through this referendum process to pick up those three-thousands of the mill to get to 9.7 which is virtually what we were milling two years ago.”

Another option with more significant cuts made to programs and services in the district showed that 61 percent were against it. This option included no increase in school related taxes.

“I think it’s an indication of the survey takers that they are willing to support our public school system so we can continue to do the great things we are doing with our kids, hire great teachers and keep class sizes small,” Ross said.

The results of this survey were reviewed by the school board at a special meeting on Saturday, January 14. The board has directed administration to prepare resolutions to be considered for a fiscal responsible operational over-ride.

On January 20, the board met to consider operational override resolutions. The first was to adopt a resolution authorizing the school district budget to exceed revenue limit for recurring purposes; and to adopt a resolution providing for a referendum election on the question of the approval of a resolution authorizing the school district budget to exceed revenue limits for recurring purposes. As of press time, the motions to adopt the two resolutions was unavailable.

“It’s a conversation that the board has had on-and-off for the last two years,” Ross said. “The main reason for putting the survey out was to find where the community felt they wanted to support our schools. I think the answer is loud and clear.

“They want us to support our schools with the best human resources available.”

“Many districts across the state are using this process to keep up with expenditures,” Ross said. “What is most important for Seymour is that any resolution the Board would put before the taxpayers of the district would be fiscally responsible and spending/taxing would remain below the state averages for K-12 schools.”

From the survey, a ranking of the top 14 themes which were most important was broken down. The No. 1 ranking was the attracting and retaining highly qualified staff. As for No. 2 through 5, they are: providing academic support for all students; maintaining small class sizes; continuing to offer curriculum designed to meet the needs of today’s students; and provide support and intervention for social, emotional and behavioral student needs.

“All five, the top five, are heavy in terms of human resources,” Ross said. “What the community is saying in this survey is that they want the school district to invest in resources.”

In order to do that, Ross said they have to have the ability to pay salary and benefits for those people hired in that capacity.

“The thing that I learned most from the survey is that the community wants us to invest in the teachers that they feel are necessary to teach our children,” he said. “Talented staff that are trained and keeping class sizes small really rang true to me with respect to the survey responses. That’s important for the future of the district.

As for the number of surveys that were filled out, Ross said the survey consultant informed them that the district should expect anywhere between 10 and 15 percent of a response. Seymour’s survey came in at about 12 percent out of 5,800 mailings.

“If you get that type of a response it’s good and typical,” Ross said. “While this is not a statistical sample, this was a typical response rate for the district to receive.”

Themes from describing the SCSD to someone not familiar with it, according to the survey, showed the district is a small, close knit community. It also showed it’s a good school and in particular, the teaching staff is very good.

“We’re a very conservative community in a very conservative school district,” Ross said. “We really do a great job for our kids. We need those teachers to do the best job that they possibly can.”

When it came down to listing the district’s strengths, the survey showed that working together, everyone can accomplish one goal and that is the success of each and every child in the district.

A few of the most important strengths included ,there is a strong community-district connection; there are strong parent-teacher connections throughout the entire district; and all content areas are taught in accordance with best practice and the Wisconsin Department of Instruction Academic Standards. All teachers participate in the teachers’ professional development program, staff collaborations, and content area workshops.

A fourth characteristic said that education and student-teacher relationships are strong areas of emphasis at every grade level.

“We all believe that our district is doing the job that it needs to do with our children in a very fiscal responsible way,” Ross said.

When it came to areas of improvement, the survey showed the issues of communication and technology appearing again and again.

“Are there things we could improve?” Ross asked. “Absolutely. It’s pretty indicative of the fact that the community wants it’s local schools.”

School districts in Howard-Suamico, Green Bay and Little Chute are just a few schools that may be facing referendums as an option.

The Howard-Suamico School Board unanimously voted on January 9 to place a referendum on their April ballot, authorizing the district to annually exceed its state revenue caps by $4 million each year for an indefinite period, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, part of the USA Today Network.

The district in the growing northwest section of the region is seeking ongoing funding for three areas of need: student support, employee compensation and facility maintenance.

An overwhelming 84 percent of respondents supported a tax increase for the district to make improvements in a number of areas. Tops among them are increased spending on academic programs, supported by 67 percent of respondents, and teacher compensation, backed by 61 percent.

If the Howard-Suamico referendum is approved, the district’s taxpayers would see a tax increase of $1.19 per $1,000 of equalized home value in 2018. That would be a one-year bump of $178.50 for a $150,000 home, after which the tax rate would level out.

Communication of the SCSD survey was published in the Advertiser Community News & Times-Press, and also through district mailings and the district newsletter, the school’s website and emails.

Overall, the survey showed that over 65 percent of the district community rely on the local newspaper for their main source of communication in relation to the SCSD release of information.