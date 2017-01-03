SEYMOUR, SPORTS

Thunder goes 1-for-3 in nonconference play

Seymour would win the final of their three non-conference basketball games over the holiday break with 47-42 defeat of Slinger at the Sundrop Shootout held at the Kress Center December 27-28.
The night prior, the boys lost 71-43 to Beaver Dam, and on December 16, lost to Pulaski 69-49.

