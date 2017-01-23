Thunder hoops can’t snap 4-game losing skid

The Thunder boys basketball squad is in a 4-game losing slump after losing to Bay Conference foes Menasha and Xavier with cancellations intertwined in their schedule thanks to inclement weather.

Seymour 40

Menasha 48

Seymour was down seven points at the half to host Menasha and the Bluejays would start the second half on a 5-0 run to pull away for a 48-40 defeat of the Thunder on Thursday, January 19.

Trevor Cornell was the only Seymour player to score in double digits with 10 points.

Seymour 48

Xavier 81

Bay Conference leader Xavier Hawks jumped out to a 50-23 halftime lead and would cruise to a 81-48 road win over Seymour on Friday, January 13.

Seymour was led by Nik Yaeger and Trent Blake who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Seymour will host Green Bay West on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and West De Pere on Friday, Jan. 27.

Non-conference foe Sturgeon Bay visits Seymour on Saturday, Jan. 28.



Thunder junior guard Trevor Cornell goes up for a shot over the outstretched arms of Bryan Geenen of Xavier during their Bay Conference matchup on Friday, January 13. Seymour would lose to the first place Hawks 81-48 and fall to a conference record of 2-4. – Photo by Ken Hodgden