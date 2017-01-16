SEYMOUR, SPORTS

Thunder lose to Phantoms; Weather postpones New London game

The Seymour boys took to the road to face their rival West De Pere in a key Bay Conference showdown on Friday, January 6.
Seymour would hang tight with the Phantoms and take a 4-point halftime lead.
West De Pere proved to be too strong down the stretch as they would defeat the Thunder 55-51.
The January 10 game against New London was postponed due to inclement weather.

