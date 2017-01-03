Thunder threesome compete in High School Quarterback Challenge at Lambeau

By Greg Bates

ACN & Times-Press sports correspondent

When Nik Yaeger, Bryce VerVoort and Josh Krause walked onto the field, their eyes got big.

Rightfully so. They were walking on the hallowed ground of Lambeau Field with 77,856 fans in attendance.

The three Seymour football players were able to compete in the High School Quarterback Challenge at halftime of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game on Christmas Eve. The Thunder guys took on their rivals from Xavier. Unfortunately for Seymour, the Hawks won the competition by completing the longest pass.

Even though they didn’t win, the Seymour players had an unbelievable experience and soaked up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. All three guys had never been on the field before at Lambeau. Thunder head coach Matt Molle was also on the field for the competition.

“I just loved it, because I got to hang out with the guys and Coach and be on Lambeau Field,” said Krause, who is a junior quarterback.

“Not a lot of people get to do that, so it was really cool,” said Yaeger, a senior receiver.

The guys weren’t disappointed they lost. They just wanted to have fun. Mission accomplished.

“It was an all-around sweet experience being down there,” said VerVoort, who is actually a linebacker and was the team’s leading tackler in the fall. “We really didn’t have anything to lose.”

The guys, who were three of the team’s four captains from this past season, went onto the field with their coach in the second quarter and waited in the northeast corner of the end zone. They were able to be up close and personal with some of the Packers and Vikings players. Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers about 10 feet away from the Seymour players. Rodgers also ran for a 6-yard score on the opposite corner right before halftime.

“It was so crazy,” Yaeger said. “They’re so quick and just huge compared to us. It’s crazy to be down there.”

When halftime commenced, the Seymour and Xavier players went onto the field. Each school had two throws to see who could complete the longest pass to get the win.

With all eyes on them from the sellout crowd, nerves certainly played a factor for the Thunder players.

“I was a little nervous, but not too bad,” Yaeger said. “We were down by the field in front of all those people for most of the second quarter. I was just trying to take it all in.”

“Yeah, I was shaking,” Krause said laughing. “Got the adrenaline going a little bit.”

The Seymour boys didn’t practice at all coming into the competition and had a laid back approach.

“We were just like, ‘Let’s just go out and have fun,” VerVoort said.

“We wanted to make sure we competed one at least,” Yaeger said. “Mine was more of; get some good yardage and catch it. And Bryce’s was; go long and see if we can do something.”

Xavier went first and had an incomplete pass as the receiver slipped. Yaeger went first for Seymour and Krause hit him on a nice deep ball.

“For Nik, you’ve just got to pretty much put it up and let him go get it,” Krause said.

“We were planning on more of run, stop and set my feet at catch it, instead of an over the head type of thing,” Yaeger said.

Xavier completed its second pass for more yards than Seymour’s first to put the pressure on the Thunder. Knowing they needed a longer pass, Krause and VerVoort needed to hook up. Having a linebacker go out for a pass was a little different, but VerVoort has experience with running patterns.

“Bryce actually played 7-on-7 with us a little bit last summer,” Yaeger said. “When Bryce gets competitive, you’ve just got to put it up there and he’ll go get it.”

“I was just going to run straight and he was just going to throw it,” VerVoort said.

VerVoort, wearing his red No. 54 Seymour jersey, went deep and Krause threw a bomb, around 50 yards, but the ball sailed over VerVoort’s head for an incompletion. Krause and Yaeger gave their good friend a little ribbing for hesitating at the end of the route and not catching the ball.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, I should have caught it,’ Krause said. “We were just kind of joking around.”

After the competition, the guys were back up in their seats for the third quarter. The seats were provided by the Packers in Section 320.

The players have had some cool experiences in their football careers and getting a chance to play on Lambeau Field ranks right up there.“Pretty high,” Yaeger said. “This is probably tops.”

“I don’t know, it’s probably at the top,” VerVoort said. “Playing on a big field like that surrounded by thousands of people, it was cool.”

Josh Krause, Bryce VerVoort and Nik Yaeger compete at Lambeau field during halftime of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game on Christmas Eve. – Submitted photo