Thunder wrestling results

SEYMOUR @ FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL

Saturday, January 14

Team Results: Chilton/Hilbert 244.5, Seymour 168.5, Crandon 148, Oshkosh West 123, Wrightstown 93.5, Columbus 77, New Holstein 73, St. Lawrence Seminary 63, Sheboygan South 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Appleton West 42, Oshkosh Lourdes 38, Weyauwega-Fremont 14.

Results: 113: Josh Allen (10-13) placed 3rd and scored 14 team points; 120 – Rochelle Gueller (4-11) place is unknown; 120 – Megan Struble (3-10) placed 4th and scored 9 team points; 126 – Jeremiah Baranczyk (14-8) placed 1st and scored 26 team points; 138 – Kyle Rettler (11-12) placed 5th and scored 13 team points; 145 – Andrew Rickey (11-9) placed 4th and scored 11 team points; 145 JV – Flynn Schneider (8-11) placed 3rd; 152 – Ethan Schuyler (2-2) placed 4th; 152 – Thomas Peters (22-1) placed 1st and scored 26 team points; 160 – Justin Krull (17-6) placed 1st and scored 23.50 team points; 170 – Brady Eick (14-9) placed 3rd and scored 15 team points; 182 – Nick Sherman (13-10) placed 2nd and scored 20 team points; 195 – Chris Gourd (3-14) placed 4th and scored 11 team points; 220 – Zach Gerhardt (2-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.