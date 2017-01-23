Upcoming events for CFRC (Community Family Resource Centers, Inc.)

The next session of the Parent and Child Enrichment (PACE) Program begins the week of January 23, but PACE is always open for enrollment. Attend PACE to register.

PACE is designed for families with children ages 0-5 to foster parent and child interaction in a fun, structured environment.

Join us for PACE during the day and/or in the evening! Children under age one are free, but donations are welcome.

Cost per session for children one and older are $25 for the first child, plus $20 for the second child, and another $5 for each additional child, with a maximum of $50 per family. Scholarships are available.

Black Creek Nutrition and Fitness Family Fun Night at BC School Gym – Thurs., Jan. 26, 6 – 7:30 p.m. (Register by Jan. 24).

Learn how to be active and make healthy snack choices with your kids, while still having fun, by attending this FREE event on Thursday, January 26, at the Black Creek School Gymnasium. Fuel Up to Play60 members Kate Laurent and Dawn Geurts will show you and your kids easy ways to get active while school nurse Amber Thompson makes healthy snacks to sample. This event is part of the Fuel Up to Play60 program.

All families are welcome. Register for this event through CFRC by Tuesday, January 24. Walk-ins are welcome. A similar event will be held in Seymour on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the Rock Ledge Intermediate Gym.

SAVE THE DATE: Winterfest Carnival at Seymour Middle School – Sat., Feb. 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CFRC’s 16th Annual Winterfest Carnival will feature singer/song writer Tom Pease along with carnival games, bounce houses, cupcake walk, basket raffles, food and fun for all ages. Kids, bring your parents and grandparents – you won’t want to miss this fun event! Watch for details.

Community Family Resource Centers, Inc. (CFRC) is a non-profit organization providing family-friendly, affordable education and entertainment for children birth to 5th grade. Located in the Black Creek Elementary School and the Rock Ledge Primary Center, Seymour, CFRC is close and convenient for you and your family. All CFRC programs are open to ALL area residents.