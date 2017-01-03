Upcoming Events for CFRC (Community Family Resource Centers, Inc.)

Food as a Family 4-week Seminar in Seymour High School Consumer Education Classroom – Tuesdays, Jan. 10, 17, 24 & 31, 6-7:30 pm

(Register by Jan. 9 – space is limited; pre-registration required)

Area families – learn how to make eating healthy a part of your everyday life during the Food as a Family four-week seminar. This is an ideal way for families to kick off the New Year in a healthy way and spend time together. Each week, as a family you’ll prepare a healthy snack to eat together and discuss with a food science expert how to:

*Make Healthy Eating Part of Your Total Lifestyle *Enjoy Healthy Food that Tastes Great

*Eat Healthy on a Budget *Prepare Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks

Cost: $5/family. Free childcare is available for children under five; older children are encouraged to participate in the seminar. Families who complete the seminar will receive a $25 grocery gift card. This seminar is a collaboration of CFRC and the Seymour School District Nurse. Space is limited to six families – pre-registration is required. Register by Mon., Jan. 9.

CFRC Board Meeting at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour – Mon., Jan. 16, 6 pm.

CFRC is looking for more board members, and CFRC’s Board Meeting is a perfect opportunity to find out more about CFRC and our volunteer opportunities. CFRC’s board meetings are open to the public.

Young Parent’s Discussion Group at Rock Ledge Primary (Room 703) – Tues., Jan. 17, 1-2 pm

Area teen and young parents (ages 13-25) and their children, along with pregnant teens are welcome to attend the Young Parents Discussion Group. During the Young Parent’s Group, participants get to know each other through informal discussion, and experts speak on issues of interest to the young parents. New this year is the Caring Closet consisting of infant and child supplies. Young parents can earn points to shop in the Caring Closet by attending the Young Parent’s Discussion Group along with achieving personal goals. Attend the Discussion Group to register.

Black Creek Nutrition & Fitness Family Fun Night at BC School Gym – Thurs., Jan. 26, 6-7:30 pm (Register by Jan. 24)

Learn how to be active and make healthy snack choices with your kids, while still having fun, by attending this FREE event on Thursday, January 26, from 6-7:30 pm at the Black Creek School Gymnasium. Fuel Up to Play60 members Kate Laurent & Dawn Geurts will show you and your kids easy ways to get active while school nurse Amber Thompson makes healthy snacks to sample. This event is part of the Fuel Up to Play60 program. All families are welcome.

Register for this event through CFRC by Tuesday, January 24. Walk-ins are welcome. A similar event will be held in Seymour on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6-7:30 pm in the RLI Gym.

Me & My Grandparent Game Day at Muehl Public Library – Sat., Jan. 21, 12-2 pm (Register by Jan. 19)

Grandmas and Grandpas – come play games with your grandkids during the Me & My Grandparent Game Day at the Muehl Public Library on Saturday, January 21, from 12-2 pm. Cost: $2/child. Register by Thursday, Jan. 19.

Next Session of Parent And Child Enrichment (PACE) Program Begins January 23.

The next session of the Parent And Child Enrichment (PACE) Program begins the week of January 23, but PACE is always open for enrollment. Attend PACE to register.

PACE is designed for families with children ages 0-5 to foster parent and child interaction in a fun, structured environment. Join us for PACE during the day and/or in the evening! Children under age one are free, but donations are welcome. Cost per session for children one and older are $25 for the first child, $20 for the second child, and $5 for each additional child, with a maximum of $50 per family. Scholarships are available.

Community Family Resource Centers, Inc. (CFRC) is a non-profit organization providing family-friendly, affordable education and entertainment for children birth to 5th grade. Located in the Black Creek Elementary School and the Rock Ledge Primary Center, Seymour, CFRC is close and convenient for you and your family. All CFRC programs are open to ALL area residents.

2016-2017 PACE

Schedule

Rock Ledge Primary

Seymour

Monday 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday 9-11 a.m.

Thursday 9-11 a.m.

Black Creek School

Monday 9-11 a.m.

Wednesday 9-11 a.m.

Register for our events at: www.cfrcseymourbc.com, Events. Or call: (920) 833-5155 x703, or e-mail:

cfrc@seymour.k12.wi.us. Like CFRC Seymour/Black Creek on Facebook.