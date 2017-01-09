The Wisconsin legislature opened the 2017 term last week with historic majorities in both the Assembly and Senate. There are 64 Republicans to the Democrats’ 36 in the Assembly and a 20-to-13 Republican edge in the Senate.

The biggest issue to be settled will affect every vehicle driver in the state and that is how to fund Wisconsin’s transportation system. While legislators are waiting for the results of an audit of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation due out later this month, WISDot currently faces a $939 million shortfall when the fiscal year ends on June 30. The issue is also likely to bring about a strong debate between Governor Scott Walker and leading Republicans, especially in the Assembly. Walker has repeatedly stated he will veto any increase in the state’s gasoline tax unless there is a corresponding decrease elsewhere. That is at odds with Assembly Speaker Robin Voss (R-Rochester) and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) who say all options should remain on the table in order to meet current needs and find a long-term solution to funding Wisconsin’s highway system.

“It’s pretty obvious that we’re not on the same page as the governor,” Steineke said. “His plan does nothing to solve the long-term sustainability of the fund. It delays projects and maintenance and pushes the problem out another two years and borrows a whole lot of money in the meantime.” While saying all options should remain on the table, Steineke is also hoping the audit will find places to save money.

The DOT issued a list of revenue options and Steineke believes it will take a combination of options. “First of all, the gas tax while it might be a short-term fix, long term it won’t be a good source of revenue,” he explained. “If you look at the last eight years, revenue from the gas tax has only gone up about 3 percent while construction inflation has gone up 46.5 percent. Steineke is a proponent of tolling which he said is not his favorite idea but is the only other way revenue can be captured as a user fee and requires out-of-state drivers to pay into the system. Setting up a toll system would take several years so it is not an immediate fix. He does not favor increases in registration fees and a surcharge on hybrid and electric vehicles, though admitting it would be a small portion of the need.

Steineke admits it would be a challenge to sell any increase to the taxpayer, but would be much cheaper in the long run. “There’s not a lot of good options, but I think most people would prefer paying for things as they go.”

District 2 State Senator Rob Cowles (R-Allouez) said he’s anxious to see where the audit says money could be saved. “It’s one thing to put more money in a system,” Cowles said. “If you put more money in before you tighten it up that’s a problem. My argument is to first pass the recommendations of the audit bureau, tighten up what many of us think is a pretty loose spending regime at DOT and that will make it much easier.” Cowles said his first priority is to fund local road aids which directly benefit Wisconsin’s communities and rural areas. “The cost of repairing the roads is more than the rate we’re reimbursing,” Cowles said. “The governor has said repeatedly he will veto any gas tax increase or any kind of fee increase so that’s off the table.”

Cowles said he will pursue audits of the Workforce Development program and the State Building Commission to make sure the money is being spent efficiently. “In the environment area, I plan on working on doing something regarding lead in water laterals, continue to work on phosphorous issues, and a continued effort to make sure we have enforcement of our environmental standards,” Cowles told the Advertiser Community News & Times-Press. “There was an audit that pointed out that our standards are not being enforced as they should be. I have also worked on a bill for the past two years to have common-sense regulation on water withdrawals by so-called high-capacity wells. This stronger majority probably hurts the chances to get that done because the forces that don’t want the bill are stronger.”

Overall, Cowles said the impact of the larger majority is hard to predict. He said Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) is an effective leader. “Senator Fitzgerald is a pretty even-keeled guy,” Cowles said. “He ultimately makes the decision about what goes to the floor. Just because it has come out of committee doesn’t mean it will be put on the floor. I’m a fiscal conservative and I am more balanced on environmental and energy policies. I believe our state has a tradition of having sensible environmental policies. It just remains to be seen what happens on the floor of the Senate. There are some new faces; we’ll see what they want.”

Steineke, who as majority leader, has the job of managing that majority, said the Assembly will build on the record of reforms enacted over the last six years. “We want to continue to modernize government and make it more efficient,” Steineke told the Advertiser Community News & Times-Press. “Trying to spend every tax dollar as wisely as we can and making investments where appropriate.”

Cowles is hopeful that the election of Donald Trump and GOP control of Congress will give Wisconsin more flexibility, particularly in the area of Medicaid, which he said is $1 billion over budget and is impacting other programs. Some possible remedies include revoking privileges for providers involved in fraud, drug testing recipients, and pilot programs to refer recipients to general practioners instead of emergency rooms. He also hopes to have greater authority in administering unemployment compensation and food stamps to combat fraud. “I’ll be working on bills in those areas but we need approval from Washington to implement reforms,” Cowles added. “We’ll be able to squeeze some savings out of the system while still taking care of the needs of people.”

Steineke agrees. “We’re really hopeful they will devolve a lot of powers and responsibility back to the states where they belong. We’re going to get a lot of authority to administer these programs and design them for Wisconsin instead of a program designed as ‘one size fits all’ for the entire country. It’s really what the founders intended when they set up the state-based system.”

On other budget issues, both Cowles and Steineke said the state must provide fair funding for the University of Wisconsin system and the public school system because they are the engines of job training in the state. Longer term, Steineke wants the legislature to make the funding system more fair for rural schools. “We allocate money based on enrollment, but those rural areas like Seymour, Black Creek and Shiocton, where you see declining enrollment, there is those fixed costs to keep those skills operating. Those costs don’t change based on how many bodies are in the schools.

Steineke adds that another priority is streamlining the state’s tax system to make it simpler and more fair.

Cowles serves as chairman of the Audit and Energy and Environment committees. He serves on the Information Technology and Veterans Affairs committees.

Steineke said his major challenge as majority leader will be to keep members marching in the same direction to achieve a common goal, even though individuals may have different ideas on how to get to that goal. “We’re all there, Democrats and Republicans, for the same reason,” he said. “We want to make the state a better place to live.”

Both Cowles and Steineke urge their constituents to contact them on any and all issues. Cowles can be contacted at Sen.Cowles@legis.wisconsin.gov or 1-800-334-1465. Steineke can be contacted at Rep.Steineke@legis.wisconsin.gov or 1-608-266-2401.