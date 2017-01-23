Below is an excerpt from the United Assembly Repulbicans Caucus announcing framework for a transportation solution and tax relief.

Assembly Republicans are taking the first step in addressing the transportation funding crisis by announcing the framework for a common sense solution. The GOP legislators are calling for at least $300 million in tax relief and reforms coupled with transportation cost savings, reforms and a corresponding increase in transportation revenue to address the long-term solvency in the transportation fund.

This proposal meets the criteria set by Governor Walker who has said he would not support increasing taxes or fees to pay for highways unless corresponding tax reductions are made elsewhere in the state budget. The Assembly Republican plan would also allow for increased funding in other priority areas such as education and workforce readiness. The budget proposal is in response to a new Legislative Fiscal Bureau memo that reveals the state will have an additional $2 billion over the current base budget in the next budget cycle.

In a letter last September, Governor Walker asked Assembly Republican leadership for specific alternatives to his transportation budget. Assembly Republicans wanted to announce their budget framework before developing the details over the next few months. GOP lawmakers will examine tax relief and reform options while at the same time look for cost savings, reforms and revenue options for the transportation budget.

“All options should be on the table as we look for a long-term solution for our transportation funding problem,” said Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna). “I think Wisconsin citizens have had enough of our bad roads and enough of this argument; we need a real solution.”

“As fiscal conservatives, we will be true to our beliefs and do what’s right for taxpayers and the future of Wisconsin. This is, by no means, an impending spending spree. We want to return tax dollars to hardworking families and fix the roads that they depend on,” said Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette).

Assembly Republicans have taken the lead on the transportation funding issue. Last year, they released a report called, No Easy Answers, that explored the transportation problem in depth.