The Shiocton 6th grade girls basketball team travelled to Clintonville for a tournament on February 12 where they placed first. Front row (left to right): Brandi Kettner, Ari Stingle, Shyann Singler, Jordyn Houterman, Makenna Scott. Back row: Kiley Dorn, Maraia Gassner, Maddie Thebo,

Kendall Stingle, Eve Surprise and Abbie Daniels and Coach Dawn Kanaman.

– Submitted photo