Alternative School gives students options

Special to ACN-Times Press

By Rick Cohler,

correspondent

Without the Seymour Community School District’s Alternative School, Kat Ware said she would have become a high school dropout. Instead, she will graduate this year and is poised to go to college this fall and study to become a veterinary assistant.

Since 1989, when Linda Buchmann and Bob Bach wrote a proposal for the district and helped launch the Alternative School. The school has provided students a high school diploma on a path that they otherwise would not have been able to travel. Jon Murphy is in his fifth year at the school. “I like working with these kids,” he said. “I think they really appreciate it. These kids have struggled and this is kind of a start-over for them.”

“Most times, these kids were the ones who sat in the back of the class and had a hard time connecting,” Murphy said. “Here we have our own little community and these kids all become pretty good friends. Because we have small groups, they feel connected and find that school’s not such a bad place to be.”

Ware said the Alternative School has helped draw her out of her shell. “I found my voice,” she said, and she is confident the skills she has learned will help her handle the larger classes and groups of people in college. She has also discovered and completed a class on veterinary assistants offered by the Appleton Public Library.

Students are screened for the Alternative school by a team to determine if the school is the appropriate match, according to SCHS Principal Tom Mueller. Mueller said they look for good attendance and whether the student would benefit from a fresh start because they are struggling in a traditional setting.

Students follow the high school’s curriculum with the goal being a high school diploma. Some students just need to make up a few missed credits while others need the alternative program for their entire curriculum. “We have group classes here for English where they can take it as a part of a group, individually or online,” Murphy explained. “Most of our kids choose the group class because they’re not going through it alone. In some of the classes they have to do it individually because kids are in so many different places.” Students can be transported to the high school for some classes such as chemistry or shop classes where specialized facilities are needed.

Dakota Race is trying to finish up a few credits. “This will let me graduate, get on with my life and head to Alaska,” he told the Advertiser Community News & Times-Press. “I’ve been mining gold up there since I was 8 years old; there are a lot of job opportunities up there and maybe college for mining engineering.” Race said the Alternative School gives him the ability to graduate early so that he can leave on April 15. The 17-year-old plans on coming back to Seymour in May for graduation.

Bruce Teetzen has been attending the Alternative School full-time since the second semester of last year and credits the Alternative School with keeping him out of serious trouble. Teetzen said he struggles with his anger. “It was a recurring thing at the high school because I am a one-sided person,” he said. “If it’s not my way when I’m mad, then it’s no way.” Now, Teetzen is only about one-and-a-half credits away from his diploma Murphy said. He plans to finish them up on Monday nights during the summer.

Murphy put it this way. “We try to meet them where they’re at and go from there.”

A significant part of that experience is community service where students can learn and hone skills along with providing a welcome helping hand. Currently, students volunteer to work at the Fallen Timbers Environmental Center and the Seymour Community Museum. Murphy said the service gives the students an opportunity to do things at which they can excel. “You put them out there, give them a job and find these kids are not afraid to work because they’re good at it. They feel their work is appreciated.” Murphy added that the mentorship they receive at the Museum and Fallen Timbers makes the students feel valued.”

“We have so much work to be done at the museum when it comes to cleaning, landscaping, and getting decorations up for different times of the year, we were looking for some help,” Seymour Historical Society President Bill Collar said. “We talked with Linda Buchmann and Jon Murphy and they said they had some kids who would benefit from learning about what it’s like to pitch in and help the community.”

Three-to-five Alternative School students spend an hour each Tuesday morning helping out. “Whether it is cutting shrubs, moving benches for Music in the Park, or general cleaning, they really help out,” Collar added. “

At Christmas, students put up and decorated the Museum’s Christmas tree, then Janice Eick and her sisters put on the finishing touches, Collar said. Alternative School students also were in charge of turning the museum’s General Store into a Halloween attraction.

“A few years ago we were looking for something for kids in the community,” Collar said. “We bounced the idea off some of the Alternative School students about having a haunted general store and it would have required a lot of work. They were pretty fired up about and gave us some good ideas and they helped put that up for us. This year we had about 250 kids go through the haunted store.”

At Fallen Timbers, Director Matthew Gottfredsen said it’s an honor to have the students come there because they want to be there. “These are some of the nicest students I’ve met,” he said. “They’re polite and ask questions all the time. They do the duties that we ask.” The student volunteers also provide a lot of work hours that otherwise would have to be done by others in the community. “I hear them laughing and talking, which is healthy. I was disappointed when the Alternative School proposal for a building here did not happen. I understand their views but I really think these kids benefit from being here and it would be nice if they could be here all the time.”

Ware is one of the regular volunteers at Fallen Timbers, having her mother drop her off early just so she can spend more time with the staff and get to work helping out with anything that needs to be done.

Buchmann, who has spent the last 27 years at the Alternative School said the relationship with the kids has been the most rewarding thing for her. “Seeing these young men and women, who have had some overwhelming obstacles in their lives, overcome that and get their education has been amazing,” Buchmann said. “The high school tries to do that but with more kids many of these kids would be lost in the shuffle of it all.”

The Alternative School is cramped in its current quarters in the Northeastern Wisconsin Roofing building in Seymour. A land swap with the City of Seymour near Rock Ledge Park as well as the Fallen Timbers proposal fell through. District Superintendent Peter Ross said the Alternative School is an important part of the district’s program and added that the district is currently considering two offers for larger sites in the city. “These students tend to stay in the area, find jobs and raise their families here,” Ross said. “It behooves us to do the best job for these students.”



Thomas Dessart, Kassandra Huth and Dakota Race study at the Seymour Alternative School. – Photo courtesy of cohlerphotos.zenfolio.com.



Thomas Dessart splits logs at Fallen Timbers Environmental Center. – Photo courtesy of cohlerphotos.zenfolio.com.