Area wrestlers competing for a trip to State Chiefs, Thunder advance wrestlers from Regionals to Sectionals

Shiocton 160 pound wrestler Billy Reif, above, attempts a reversal during his match at the WIAA Division 3 Regional at Coleman on Saturday, February 11. Reif would finish second in his weight class to advance to Sectionals.

Seymour wrestler Thomas Peters, above, competes in the first place match in the 152 pound weight class against Isaac Diaz of Oconto Falls at the WIAA Division 2 Regionals at Oconto Falls on Saturday, February 21. Below, Justin Krull placed second after winning the 160 pound wrestleback. – Photos courtesy of Coach Mark Schmoll

0220shio-WrestleRegional5 Levi Spencer, completes a double leg takedown during his 120 pound match. Spencer did not advance to Sectionals. – Shiocton photos courtesy of David Gomm

Justin Krull placed second after winning the 160 pound wrestleback. – Photos courtesy of Coach Mark Schmoll

