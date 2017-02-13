CFRC organization in need of one additional board member

Community Family Resource Centers (CFRC) recently elected new members to the Board of Directors, but we’re still searching for at least one additional member to fill the CFRC Board. The CFRC Board consists of community members from both Seymour and Black Creek who serve on a strictly volunteer basis for a three-year term. Board positions include: President Hilary Kemp, Vice President Lindsey Kraft, Secretary Brooke Sumner, Treasurer Jessica Schmoll, and Directors Rosie Wurl and Elizabeth Timmins.

President Hilary Kemp is serving her fourth year on the CFRC Board. Hilary and her family have been attending CFRC’s programs and events since 2006. Hilary is a stay-at-home mom for her three children, and works part-time at her own small business. Hilary grew up in Bonduel, and now lives in Seymour near Nichols with her husband and children.

Board Vice President Lindsey Kraft was elected to the CFRC Board in fall 2015. Lindsey works as the Director of Social Services at Good Shepherd Services. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Human Development and a Master of Social Work degree. Lindsey grew up in Montello, and resides in Seymour with her husband and two children.

Brooke Sumner, Board Secretary, was new to the CFRC Board in fall 2015. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Community and Organizational Leadership. Brooke is an Academic and Resource Advisor with the local technical college and has worked in higher education for over nine years. She grew up in Seymour and has been an active volunteer within the community for many years. Brooke currently resides in Black Creek with her husband and two daughters.

Jessica Schmoll, Board Treasurer, is serving her third year on the CFRC Board. Jessie became involved with CFRC by attending the Parent And Child Enrichment (PACE) Program with her three children. She is a Realtor at Coldwell Banker, Green Bay, and has an Associate Degree in Computer Science. Jessie grew up in Ashwaubenon, and now lives in Seymour with her husband and three children.

Rosie Wurl was elected to the CFRC Board in fall 2014 and is serving as one of the Directors. Rosie retired in June 2014 after working 20 years as a 4K/preschool teacher, and for several of those years at Little Minds Academy in Seymour. She has an Early Childhood Education Certification and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Rosie grew up in Mackville, and lives in Seymour with her husband.

Elizabeth Timmins was recently elected to the CFRC Board. Elizabeth is the Director of the Muehl Public Library. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and a Masters in Leadership of Education. Elizabeth enjoys working with people of all ages and reading. She grew up in Chicago, IL, and lives in Oneida with her husband.

CFRC’s board meetings are open to the public and are held the third Monday of the month August through June. CFRC Board Meetings are a great way to find out more about CFRC and our volunteer opportunities. The next CFRC board meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 20, at 6 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour. Questions? – contact CFRC at cfrc@seymour.k12.wi.us or (920) 833-5155 x703.

CFRC staff consists of Executive Director Corinn Sevcik, Daytime PACE Facilitator and Me & My Family Coordinator Tammy Nachtwey, and Nighttime PACE Facilitator Wanda Holtz.

Community Family Resource Centers, Inc. (CFRC) is a non-profit charitable organization sponsored by United Way Fox Cities and the Seymour Community School District to help residents form strong family foundations. CFRC operates under the mission “Strengthening families to strengthen the community.” Programs are offered to enrich families in parenting education, resources and support while providing opportunities for fun time spent together. CFRC programs are open to ALL area residents.



CFRC’s newly elected Board of Directors include, left to right, treasurer Jessie Schmoll, vice-president Lindsey Kraft, president Hilary Kemp, secretary Brooke Sumner and Directors Rosie Wurl and Elizabeth Timmins. CFRC is still in search of one additional board member. – Submitted photo