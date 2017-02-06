Changes made at WIAA meeting

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved a number of coaches’ committee recommendations and other action items at its February meeting.

One of the new season regulations will implement seeding of the State Tournaments in boys and girls soccer.

Two other soccer recommendations were approved. In emergency situations, it is now permitted to use one licensed official and two volunteers to assist at subvarsity games. The volunteers’ role is restricted to indicating when a ball is out of bounds and what team will receive the throw-in. A WIAA officials license will not be required for the volunteers, nor will they be required to be outfitted in officials’ apparel. The third change mandates the entire grouping of schools to meet together to determine seeds at the regional seed meeting.

Two football coaches recommendations advanced through the committee review process for approval. The earliest day of practice will be moved to August 1 in 2017 and 2018 with equipment to be issued on the first day of practice. The second change approves minor editorial changes to the football playoff qualifying criteria language.

The one volleyball change to the regulations retains the sectional half-bracket in Divisions 2, 3 and 4 unless the majority schools in the respective grouping vote to split into two regionals. A tie vote would result in retaining the larger grouping. In addition, the deadline for schools to vote on the grouping has been moved to May 1.

The one change in the golf rules eliminates the penalty if a ball or ball marker on a putting green is accidentally moved by a player, opponent or equipment.

Other action items receiving Board approval were a $1 increase for an all-day ticket at the State Softball Tournament this spring, which takes into consideration an additional game on each day with the added fifth division.