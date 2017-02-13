Chiefs win three games to keep undefeated conference record in tact

The Shiocton boys’ hoops squad stayed at perfection as they played three CWC-8 conference games to maintain their 1.5 game lead over Amherst.

On Thursday, February 9, the Chiefs cruised to a 77-57 home victory over Iola-Scandinavia.

Shiocton would jump out to a 39-22 halftime lead and never look back as they would keep the pressure on the Thunderbirds.

Shiocton senior Nate Schmidt would lead all scorerers with 19 points.

Three other teammates would score in double digits as Ty Bedor would score 17, Bradon Spencer 14 and Josh Leitzke would chip in 11.

Shiocton 64

Pacelli 50

Shiocton would outscore visiting Pacelli by seven points in both halves to give them the 65-50 home win on Tuesday, February 7.

Schmidt would shoot over .500 from the floor and score 28 points to lead the Chiefs.

Spencer would add 13 and Wesley Brouillardd would chip in 12.

Shiocton 71

Weyauwega-Fremont 58

The Chiefs would take an 11-point first half lead into the lockerroom and hold off host Weyauwega-Fremont 71-58 on Friday, February 3.

Brouillard would lead all scorers with 24 points.

Schmidt would add 17, while Bedor and Matt Peterson would each chip in 11.

Shiocton will continue their road to conference perfection as they host Bonduel on Tuesday, February 14 and travel to Iola-Scandinavia on Friday, February 17.

Watch for game summaries and photos at www.advertisercommunitynews.com.



Ty Bedor goes up for a layup over a Pacelli defender during their CWC-8 conference win on Tuesday, February 7. Shiocton would win 64-50. – Photo by Linda Titel