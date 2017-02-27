From the Mayor’s Desk

Hi…. The weather was about as beautiful as it gets last week I hope you all enjoyed it. There were so many people out walking in the early evening and it was great to see. We can all start visiting with each other and neighbors again. Please remember to pick up after your pets when you have them out walking or playing. Apparently there are a lot of folks using Lake Park with their pets and that is also nice to hear.

I met with Mike Pepin on Ivory Street last Wednesday morning to look at the chip sealing that was done last year on the street. I was in hopes that during the winter months it would mesh as it is supposed to do but I don’t see that happening. The sweeper went out to sweep it again and Mike and I will take a look at it tomorrow morning. My article has to be in tonight so I won’t be able to report that out until next week. I did tell Mike that the street is completely unacceptable the way it looked to day and if it’s not any better after we sweep I will be contacting the County. We have not put bids out for this summer’s street program yet and we may have to do something different. We have done many other streets and by the following spring the chip seal has settled down.

Public Properties will be meeting tonight and Mike Pepin will be presenting the committee with some proposals to look at for the update on the electrical system in City Hall. We will also be getting a proposal for the heating upgrade. We have obtained these preliminary figures so the committee and council will have some idea of what we are looking at for cost figures. This is something the Council needs to look at and do something about. I have the paperwork that goes back to 1998 when the Council felt the need to remodel City Hall and we paid Miller, Wagner, Coenen, McMahon Inc. to do a Space Needs Study a good amount of money. I also have the paperwork that follows through almost every year since then on what we are going to do and how to do it but never happens and the expense just gets higher every year we put it off. Sue Garsow put this file together for me before she left and I just measured the size of it and it’s an inch and a half thick.

I stopped at city hall last Wednesday night as the DOT was having a public hearing on the Box Culvert Project. They have started doing some of the preliminary work on the building now and will continue this summer. I will give you the project information next week. They also discussed the project which will start at Lake Road and continue on to VV, this will take place in 2018. I’m sure those of you using highway 55 in that area will be interested in how that will proceed. I will write in regards to that project next week also.

Mayor Judy Schuette