Fuel Up to Play60



Black Creek Elementary students Aubrie Thiel, front, and Brinley Poch, try some indoor skiing during the school’s “Fuel Up to Play 60” event on January 27.

Photo by

Linda Titel

Black Creek Elementary and Middle School had the Fuel Up to Play 60 Nutrition and Fitness Family Fun Night at the school gym on Thursday, January 26, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Fuel Up to Play 60 members Kate Laurent and Dawn Geurts showed kids easy ways to get active while school nurse Amber Thompson made healthy snacks to sample.

All who attended had a great time.

Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by National Dairy Council and NFL, in collaboration with the USDA, to help encourage today’s youth to lead healthier lives.

The National Football League brings NFL excitement to school wellness! All 32 NFL teams are involved with the Fuel Up to Play 60 program, and since the program’s inception, over 1,300 player visits have taken place at schools involved in the program.

