Fundraiser is “Jarrid Strong”

By Alyssa Seitz

FFA President

On Saturday, January 28th, a benefit was held in honor of local Seymour High School senior Jarrid Rynish to support him in his fight against a serious illness and to raise money for a future liver transplant. The students of Seymour High School played a big part in organizing and running the event. Members of the Seymour FFA and Future Business Leaders of America chapters served as members of the planning committee and ran t-shirt and wristband sales. Other clubs in the school also contributed through basket donations for the raffle. The benefit was a huge success, with a dance, basket raffle, and food, among many activities. Attendance is estimated at over 2,000 people. The planning committee would like to thank all those who attended and donated, none of this would have been possible with your support.

The day of the benefit went better than anyone could have imagined. There was a constant flow of people throughout the night, starting before four o’clock and lasting well beyond nine. At times the crowd was so large that visitors were bumping elbows in the halls at Doxbee’s. The parking lots were full and some people even resorted to parking on the lawn. People came from far and wide, friends and strangers alike. All in support of Jarrid. From the ride in on a party bus to the very end of the night, the excitement and generosity never died down. The support shown that night was nothing short of amazing, and was far beyond anyone’s belief. It was an incredible event to be a part of.



Seymour senior Jarrid Rynish, center, bends his arm to make a muscle to show how “Jarrid Strong” he is, along with Forrest Grassel, left, and James Sawyer, as a fundraiser was held on his behalf to offset costs for a liver transplant.

– Submitted photo