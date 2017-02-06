Lady Chiefs even CWC-8 conference record to .500

The Shiocton Lady Chiefs evened their CWC-8 conference record to .500 with a 54-38 home win over Weyauwega-Fremont on Thursday, February 2.

Shiocton would blow open the game with a big second half to take sole possession of fourth place.

The Lady Chiefs were led by senior Madisyn Morack who scored 12 points, along with junior Jacqueline Korth, who added 10. Their combined efforts would help their squad outscore Weyauwega-Fremont 32-18 in the second half.

Shiocton junior forward Tina Ubl, who chipped in five points, was recognized during the game as she became the school’s all-time leading scorer. Ubl has scored 720 points and broke the record earlier this season set by Jonalee Elliott who had 627 points.

Senior Night was recognized prior to the start of the game as the four seniors, Morack, Jordan Elliott, Madeline Herrmann and Haley Schmidt were honored. These four players contributed to back-to-back regional championship games, winning a regional championship.

“These seniors have at least 15 wins in each season for three years all while playing a very high level of competition each year out of our division,” said Shiocton coach Rob Hendrickson.

Earlier this week, Shiocton defeated Manawa 61-21 to keep their 3-game winning streak in tact.



Shiocton freshman Skylor Bruns goes up for the rebound at the Thursday, February 2, CWC-8 conference game as host Shiocton would defeat Weyauwega-Fremont 54-38. – Photo by Linda Titel