Lady Chiefs split pair of games

Shiocton would lose to non-conference foe Southern Door 51-34 on Saturday, February 4.

The Lady Chiefs would trail 31-16 at the half and could not get any closer to the Eagles.

Tina Ubl would lead Shiocton with 7 points.

Three days later, Shiocton would defeat visiting Pacelli 71-36 on Feb. 7.

As of press time, there were no statistics available for this game.

Shiocton will finish off their season with a road game at Bonduel on Feb. 14 and host Iola-Scandinavia on Feb. 16.