Lady Chiefs win final two games of the season

Shiocton would win their final two games of the season ending their CWC-8 conference on a 4-game winning streak as they prepare for the WIAA Division 4 regionals.

The Lady Chiefs traveled to Iola-Scandinavia for a CWC-8 makeup game on Thursday, February 16.

Shiocton would defeat I-S 41-34 to finish 9-5 in conference (14-8 overall).

Shiocton would lead by four at the half and cling on to the lead for the win.

On Tuesday, February 14, Shiocton traveled to Bonduel to defeat their conference rival 56-50.

The Lady Chiefs would lead by one at the half and outscore Bonduel by five in the win.

Shiocton will host on Friday, February 24, the winner of No. 6 seed Gibraltar versus No. 11 seed Pacelli. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.