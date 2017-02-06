Lady Thunder wins allows for needed rest for starters

Seymour 72

Xavier 30

After a sluggish start the first five minutes of their road game against Xavier, the Lady Thunder kicked it into high gear as they would go on a 30-4 run and cruise to a 72-30 win in Bay Conference action on Thursday, February 2.

Early in the first half the Hawks were able to hang with Seymour until they were able to pressure Xavier defensively.

“We started off slow defensively exchanging baskets for the first five minutes,” said Thunder coach Bobby Kuchta. “We made some adjustments. We fronted the post and changed to our 1-3-1 zone defense.

“We started getting stops and scoring in transition.”

Kuchta said his squad came out in the second half and played man-toman and extended their lead and only gave up 13 points in the second half.

Offensively, Seymour was led by Hailey Oskey’s 19 points including three from beyond the 3-point arc. Oskey was only eight points away from scoring 1,000 for her career and was expected to reach that milestone on Saturday, February 4, against Menasha.

Go to www.advertisercommunitynews.com and see if Oskey is able to reach that goal.

Seymour 65

Green Bay East 30

The Lady Thunder would jump out to a 24 point first half lead and would more than double Green Bay East’s point total in their 65-30 home win on Tuesday, January 31.

Although it was Senior Night, sophomore Morgan Seitz would score a career-high 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. She also had four steals.

Oskey would lead all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Seniors Zoe Moehring and McKenda Heinke were recognized for their contributions to the Lady Thunder basketball program. Moehring and Heinke would score 3 and 2 points, respectively.

“They are two great kids who have put in the work and I am proud of them for sticking it out through difficult times,” said Kuchta “They have been leaders and great role models.”

Kuchta said it was one of those games that was not very competitive but “our girls worked hard and took care of business.”



Thunder sophomore forward Morgan Seitz, left, scores two of her career high 12 points as Seymour would defeat Green Bay East on Tuesday, January 31. It was Senior Night and Seymour players McKendra Heinke, No. 22, and Zoe Moehring were recognized before and after their win over the Red Devils. – Submitted photos

