A sister for Lilly

By Keith Skenandore

Editor

It may not be like having twin daughters, but it’s about as close as one can get.

Bill and Lisa Madsen of Seymour adopted their daughter Lilly six years ago from China. Lilly has Down Syndrome as well.

Now they are in the process of adopting another girl from China, this one a 9-year-old girl named they will name LuLu, who also has Down Syndrome.

The age of LuLu would make the Asian girls the same age and close to looking alike. One can’t get much closer than finding a twin and that’s what the Madsen’s are in the process of doing.

Six years ago the Madsen’s felt it was their calling so they decided to adopt Lilly. Fast forward to this past summer and Bill’s wife Lisa saw a photo of a little girl while on the Internet.

“She (Lisa) actually thought it was our own little girl (Lilly),” he said. “Because it looked so much like her we did some research and found it was another little girl who was an orphan in China.”

This somewhat of a twin was actually in New York City for a month in December because she was being hosted. That meant that this Asian girl was flown in with other orphans by an organization called “The Great Wall of China Adoptions” out of Austin, Texas.

This group of orphans was flown in to host families, according to Bill, who stay with the families hoping there becomes an interest of adoption.

“This little girl was going to be adopted by a family in New York,” Bill said, “but according to the Chinese regulations, they didn’t meet the income requirements.”

The family was rejected and the young girl was sent back to the orphanage.

“What my wife has seen was photos taken by this host family that were taken of this little girl while she was here,” Bill said. “She really thought it was our own daughter (Lilly).”

Lisa did some research and found out it was this different little girl.

“We’re both very caring people and we figured out if God wanted us to have another child we were going to have another child. Why not give her (Lilly) the sister that she’ll be able to grow up with.”

In 2010 the Madsens went to China and adopted Lilly and brought her home. Bill said upon their arrival home they were informed that Lilly has a heart condition that they were unaware of. They ended up about a month later deciding on open heart surgery at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

“She has now been our daughter since 2010 and she is nine years old,” he said.

Lilly Grace Madsen has been with her family for six years. But now they have come across another girl who is the exact same age as their daughter Lilly.

The Madsen’s are familiar with the funding process this second-go-around and realize that as they go through the adoption process once again, financial hurdles need to be handled immediately.

Bill and Lisa have turned to Jim Beilfuss, owner of Wally’s Seymour Bowl, who is assisting them with obtaining financial assistance with a fundraiser.

It’s called “Lanes for LuLu” which will be held on Sunday, March 5. Interested bowlers can rent a lane for an hour between noon and 4:30 p.m. and help the Madsens with additional funding as they go through the adoption process. Bucket raffles, a paddle wheel and a 50/50 raffle are opportunities to help the Madsens.

The international adoption process is a lengthier process (18 months) from the time the Madsen’s started paper work for Lilly to the time they traveled to get her.

“This time because we tried to do more ourselves with it and cut down on the time,” Bill said, “it’s possible that we will get this whole process done within 12 months. We started in July of last year and we’re hoping to have a travel date before July of this year.”

It’s been a lot of extra work, Bill said, but that’s were all this fundraising comes in.

“We were told if you are going to adopt you have to fundraise and have people help you,” he said. “If you don’t have people help you, it won’t happen or it will take a very long time to get it done.”