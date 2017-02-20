Letters to the Editor

Dear editor,

We hope you have all enjoyed the unusually warm February weather and the past weekend. For school districts across the state, second semester is in full swing, state tournaments for winter sports are beginning and school planning for spring and the next school year is fully underway. It is an exciting time to be serving this community as a public school administrator.

It is also time to share with you the State of Wisconsin’s Legislature is just beginning their work on the State’s 2017-2019 biennial budget. We wish our lawmakers well in this process. We hope the budget discussions go smoothly and lead to a great budget for our children and our State.

Since 1993, our school district has operated under revenue caps set by the State Legislature. In recent state budgets, revenue caps for public schools have been frozen. This has been particularly challenging for the Seymour Community School District as the district taxes and spends below state averages, with no ability to get closer to the state average except through revenue cap relief, if granted by the state legislature, or through a referendum process.

This fall, the Board of Education surveyed the public to gauge community support for a fiscally conservative operational referendum that would, over a period of years, inch the district closer to state averages in spending while at the same time keeping the district taxes below the state average for public schools. The respondents of the survey indicated strong support for a referendum that would allow the district to spend closer to that of an average district. Over seventy percent of the respondents supported or strongly supported a referendum that would raise the school portion of the tax rate slightly (9.4 to 9.7), but keep the tax rate under the state average for school districts. The Seymour Community School District will place information regarding the survey and subsequent referendum on its web site (www.seymour.k12.wi.us) and in this newspaper in the coming weeks.

We also report our state’s governor, Scott Walker, introduced his proposed 2017-2019 budget last week. It could be the best financial news we have had in public education in six years. The bulk of the money for school children is in “per cap” aid. In other words, its money every district will receive regardless of the wealth or poverty of the district. While we would prefer to see the additional money provided in revenue cap relief and distributed in the general aid formula, it is money that can be spent in schools, classrooms or anything the district views as necessary. We will be anxiously waiting to see if the Governor can keep this money in the State’s 2017-2019 Budget. There are many state budget deliberations that have to occur before this budget is locked and passed as law in the summer. There will be many lobbyists vying for those funds. Regardless of what budget is passed, we are now and will remain below the state average in spending and school impacted tax rate. Since it appears the revenue caps will again be frozen, the district will have to consider long term reductions.

As such, the district must continue to move forward with the referendum in April and wait to see what budget is actually passed this summer. Remember legislators must wrestle with an unresolved deficit in the state’s transportation budget. We are anxious to see the detail on the final state budget; likely not known until July. In the meantime, please enjoy the great weather. Stop in to visit with any of our buildings and meet with our principals to learn of the great work our children, faculty and staff are engaged in.

Pete Ross,

Superintendent of Schools,

Seymour Community School District