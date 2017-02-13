Local school districts welcome additional state funding

Special to ACN-Times Press

By Rick Cohler,

correspondent

“We’re investing more money in public education than ever before in the history of Wisconsin,” Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said to loud applause in the Capitol as he unveiled his proposed 2017-2018 state budget on Wednesday, Feb. 8. “We are putting eleven-and-a-half billion dollars of state support into K-12 education. Specifically, this budget includes more than a half-billion-dollar increase in per pupil aid for education.” The proposal calls for aid to increase $200 per pupil in 2017 and $204 per student in 2018. The current level is $250 per pupil.

“Because of our Act 10 reforms these significant new dollars for education will overwhelmingly go into the classroom,” Walker continued. “In the past our reforms allowed school districts to achieve substantial savings. Our budget, however, is not about the past. It’s about looking forward to addressing the workforce needs of the future. In this budget we use more of the reform dividend to invest in public schools.”

State aid to schools will be higher than it has been since Act 10 cut more than $700 million from schools in 2012. School districts were able to recoup some of that loss through teachers being required to pay a higher percentage of their pension contributions and higher health insurance premiums.

The proposal is being welcomed by Seymour School District Superintendent Pete Ross. “I’m optimistic as well as hopeful,” Ross said. “It sounds like the state recognizes the needs that we have been advocating for and they’re responsive to providing some funds to help us address those needs.” If passed as proposed, the additional $200 per pupil would yield about $420,000 more for the coming year. That is about 1 percent of the district’s total budget, according to Ross, who pointed out that the budget process is a long process and the district will not have firm figures until that is completed. The state budget is due by the end of June.

The only disappointment for Ross is that this will be as a categorical “per pupil” aid, rather than being put into the state’s general aid to education formula. “It would be money given as a categorical to all children regardless of need,” Ross said. “We would greatly prefer, and so would the taxpayers of this district, that the money be distributed through the equalized aid mechanism. That mechanism tends to drive money to where it’s needed most.”

There is no change proposed in what is termed the “revenue cap” which sets spending and tax limits on districts. “The nice thing about the per pupil aid is that you can spend it on whatever the district needs,” Ross said. “The problem is that it doesn’t increase the revenue cap. So putting the $509 million into equalized aid would be property tax relief distributed on an equalized basis so those districts that are poorer would receive more property tax relief and those districts that are wealthier would get less tax relief. It has been four years since the revenue cap has been frozen so this makes districts wholly dependent on this one-time increase in state aid.” Nevertheless, Ross said he is excited about the increase in state per pupil aid.

The district will ask voters in April to approve exceeding the revenue caps by a total of $1.86 million over the next four years. The caps keep Seymour about 9 percent below the state average in spending and 10 percent below the average in taxes, according to Ross.

“The school board and the reason for their solid support for a very fiscally conservative referendum is to help Seymour, over a period of four or five years, inch closer to the state average,” Ross said. Even with the additional per pupil aid, Ross said the district would still need to cut $1.5 million over five years, compared to $2.5 million without the additional state funds.

Shiocton School Superintendent Nichole Schweitzer is also pleased with the governor’s proposal. “With regard to Governor Walker’s overall budget, I am pleased to hear him say that education is his No. 1 priority,” Schweitzer said in an email to the Advertiser Community News & Times-Press. “I am pleased to see that he is recognizing the need for additional dollars to be spent towards educating our students. And while I am pleased that our district will see additional funding in the form of per pupil dollars, I believe the students of our district would derive a greater benefit had the governor funneled those same dollars through the funding formula, which impacts revenue limits. It was also reassuring to hear that he recognizes the need for support of our growing population experiencing mental health challenges and is willing to allocate dollars specifically to that need.”

The governor’s proposal raises the spending per pupil reimbursement rate for districts that previously qualified for Sparsity Aid to $400 per pupil. Sparsity Aid is for small rural districts and a population density of less than 10 pupils per square mile of district attendance. The proposal also provides 100-percent reimbursement for rural school districts in the High Cost Transportation Aid program by investing $25.4 million over the two-year budget. Shiocton would be able to receive assistance through those categories while Seymour would not, due to its enrollment.

All districts would be able to apply for grants to hire social workers, pay for mental health services and screening, help fund early college credit programs, train students with disabilities to transition to the workforce, extend teacher license renewal times, and train other professionals in the school to become full-time teachers. Ross said the district plans to make use of those programs.