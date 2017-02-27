Nichols Fire Community meeting

The Nichols Fire department met with all of their municipalities (Cicero and Maine) and the general public on Monday, February 20 at 7 p.m.

The discussion was about the possible purchase of a new bigger equipment firetruck to replace the smaller one they have. After much discussion they basically proposed the motion to put the process on hold for six months.

They decided to form a committee which will include five firemen and three rural fire board members, one from each municipality, to propose a twenty year plan and then will revisit around September 2017.