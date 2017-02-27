NY/DC school trip is on for 2017-18

The board met on Monday, February 20 at 6 p.m.

In reports, Middle/High School Principal Kelly Zeinert gave an update of the school trip planned for 2017-18 to New York and Washington D.C. and said the trip is on, they are all very excited about the news.

Zeinert also said that Accurate Driving School, Seymour, will offer courses this summer for students. Accurate will come to the Shiocton high school for the classes or students can go online for the class.

Zeinert also said that ACT testing will take place on February 28, for all Juniors, and ACT Work Keys will follow on March 1. The school will provide the students breakfast on February 28.

Nichole Schweitzer updated the Board regarding resolutions to support the movement towards ending the September 1 start date and towards keeping weapons off school grounds regardless of concealed carry licensure. The board reviewed and approved both resolutions.

Schweitzer also brought up discussion on a multipurpose room that would benefit the students and the public as well. This room would allow space for wrestling mats and also fitness classes and maybe retractable ball cages. The board took action and approved the first step which is a request for bids. The board will then revisit in the future to decide if it would be feasible.

In new business, the board reviewed the summer school schedule which included new classes: “All About Me,” which celebrates the uniqueness of every child, “Book Cooks,” where students read and make snacks, “Hablo Espanol,” where students engage in beginning Spanish communication skills, vocabulary, music and culture, and the “Leader in Me,” where students will research leaders and discover qualities in themselves and others that all leaders share.

An extra section of “Spectacular Science” was also added to make room for more students (since this has become a very popular class).

In upcoming events, Day at the Capitol is on March 15 at the State Capitol in Madison and the Concert Collage (MS/HS band/choir) is on March 21 at 7 p.m.

The next regular meeting is March 6 at 6 p.m. in the LMC.