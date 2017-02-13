Oskey reaches 1,000 point scoring milestone Lady Thunder win four straight conference games

It was only a matter of time when Seymour junior guard Hailey Oskey would score her 1,000 career point.

Not if, but when, and she took care of that task early in the first half as Seymour hosted Menasha on Saturday, February 4.

It was her fourth basket of the game and the long-awaited milestone was reached.

The game was halted as Oskey’s milestone was announced and she received high fives and hugs from her coaches and teammates.

She said the milestone means everything to her.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Oskey said. “It’s a nice milestone to hit in my career.”

She said being a junior makes her achievement that much more special.

“Being the first-ever junior to hit 1,000 points is a nice accomplishment and I’m happy about that.”

It was only a little over a week ago that Oskey and her teammates had to listen to the announcement of their West De Pere opponent, Liz Edinger, score her 1,000 career point on the court of the Thunderdome. But that was not her motivational factor.

“I got motivation since I was a freshman seeing my brother (Dakota) play and all his basketball games and he and Sandy (Cohen) hitting their 1,000 point,” she said.

“It kind of just dawned on me that I’m going to get that too.”

Oskey said she never really thought about reaching that milestone during the game but as she was getting closer, she said it was a good feeling to have during the game.

The junior guard is known for her outside shooting, and as she eyed up a 3-pointer which would have given her that milestone, she fell a little short on her attempt, but that didn’t deter her.

“Obviously I was hoping I would have made it,” Oskey said, “but I’m okay with the way i got it, too.”

Coach Kuchta said as a junior it’s kind of unheard of to score 1,000 points but that’s the type of athlete Oskey is.

“She’s an outstanding shooter but she can drive to the basket, she can finish, she can pull up, she’s just an all-around player,” he said. “It’s just a great kid to have it happen to. She’s so coachable and works hard in practice and leads by example in every drill. She never takes a possession off.”

In his first year as coach of the Lady Thunder, Kuchta said he has never coached a player like Oskey but he’s glad she is on his side.

“We can create a lot of sets for her and get her shots,” he said. “I’m happy and excited for her and even more excited we have her for another year.”

What’s next for Oskey? As she was being interviewed, she turned and to the trophy case and pointed to a basketball signifying the most points in Seymour Thunder school history, 1,088.

“I would say that’s a goal too, but if not, there is always next year, too.”





Thunder junior guard Hailey Oskey, right, scores her 1,000 career point against Menasha on Saturday, February 4. Left, Oskey grabs the rebound before scoring her milestone basket. – Right photo courtesy of Linda Krause; Left by Keith Skenandore