Thunder: Keeps rolling as they near end of conference play

With only two games remaining in their conference schedule, including a key road game at Shawano last Friday, February 10, the Lady Thunder still had a slim chance at the Bay title, trailing conference leader West De Pere by 1.5 games.

They first must run the table themselves and hope for a Phantom’s collapse.

Seymour is keeping up their end of the bargain with two key wins, a road win over New London and a make-up game win over Menasha.

Seymour 46

New London 42

Both teams got off to a slow start with Seymour having three starters in early foul trouble on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Seymour trailed 17-14 but came back and took a 25-19 halftime lead.

“We faced adversity, got some stops, and hit some shots on the other end,” Thunder coach Bobby Kuchta said of his team’s first half finish.

Struggling offensively for most of the night, Seymour was able to build a 32-21 second half lead only to have the Bulldogs claw their way back.

Kuchta said sophomore Brooke Veldt stepped up and hit some big shots late in the game and junior guard Hailey Oskey his two free throws down the stretch to seal the 4-point victory.

Seymour 65

Menasha 31

The Lady Thunder would get off to a quick start and it was nothing but a matter of time as the team waited for junior Hailey Oskey to score her 1,000 career points as they hosted Menasha on Saturday, February 4.

With Seymour leading 18-2, Oskey would pull down an offensive rebound and go back up strong to the basket and score at the 11:12 mark in the first half to set a school record as the first junior to score 1,000 points in their career.

Seymour would end up leading 39-11 at the half, and once again, were able to rotate in some bench players and get them valuable playing time in the 65-31 home win.

“We came out pushing it in transition and got some easy buckets,” Kuchta said. “I thought the girls really played well and real smart.”

He said they had a game plan going in as far as how to defend the Blue Jays.

“I thought we did a really good job of shutting them down and fronting the post.

“I was really happy with how we game planned and how we executed in the game.”

Minutes of the team’s last three games which included the Menasha game has allowed for the starters to get some rest and give playing time to bench players as they play key minutes heading into the playoffs.

“They (starters) want to be out there the whole game,” Kuchta said. “They like competition.

“It gets to be important to develop our bench and get them confident and comfortable with what we’re trying to run.”





Seymour junior forward Kendra Johnson, No. 33, scores two of her five points coming off the bench in the 65-31 win over visiting Menasha on Saturday, February 4. McKendra Heinke, right, looks to pass the ball and break the trap applied by the Menasha defense. – Photos by Keith Skenandore