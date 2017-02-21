Peterson signs Letter of Intent to Upper Iowa University

Seymour Thunder senior Ryan Peterson is one of three defensive lineman who signed a letter of intent to play for Upper Iowa University.Peterson signed with the Division II Peacocks on February 7 with family, teammates, coaching staff and friends present.Peterson is one of seven Wisconsin area football prospects to sign with Upper Iowa University of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.“I want to thank my coaches for pushing me to be the best I can” Peterson said.That is what Coach Matt Molle did for Peterson.“My sophomore year he gave me a chance to start on a Friday night and since then I’ve never looked back,” he said.Peterson, who will be joining Upper Iowa, is going on an academic and athletic scholarship.He will be studying environmental science.Ryan’s father, Kurt, a board member of the Seymour Community School District, said that his son was contacted by several schools over the past year but becoming a Peacock was his choice.It was the small city school in Fayette that sold Peterson.“I like the facilities,” he said. “It’s a great place for me and it’s a great fit.”Minnesota-Duluth was in the running but Peterson said becoming a Peacock is where his heart desired.“This means I can have another family to play football with,” he said.Molle said Peterson is comfortable with the schemes, the system and the coaches there.“Really for him it came down to finding that right fit,” Molle said. “I think it will work out very well for him and that’s the biggest piece. You’re going to get part of your schooling paid for and it’s about finding that fit where you are at.“Football wise, he’s definitely capable of playing.”