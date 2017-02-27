Primary numbers low but above average

Voter turnout for the primary for Wisconsin state superintendent on Tuesday, February 21, albeit less then 10 percent, exceeded the average of recent elections.

Tony Evers, incumbent superintendent, received nearly 70 percent of the 8.2 percent that cast their ballot. Prior averages were 5.9 percent for the last three primaries.

Evers easily outdistanced himself from second place finisher Lowell Holtz who received 23 percent. Holtz is the former Beloit Superintendent.

Receiving seven percent and finishing a distant third was former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries.

As for Outagamie County, Evers received 71 percent of the vote, with 9,675 ballots casts for the State Superintendent races, he received 8,832. Holtz received 2,077 with Humphries garnishing a mere 751 votes.

The breakdown for the area units reporting are Town of Black Creek: Evers 31, Holtz 13, Humphries 8; Town of Bovina: Evers 27, Holtz 13, Humphries 6; Town of Center: Evers 93, Holtz 52, Humphries 14; Town of Deer Creek: Evers 14, Holtz 10, Humphries 1; Town of Ellington: Evers 78, Holtz 56, Humphries 9; Town of Freedom: Evers 154, Holtz 78, Humphries 16; Town of Maine: Evers 29, Holtz 19, Humphries 6; Town of Maple Creek: Evers 17, Holtz 13, Humphries 4; Town of Oneida: Evers 140, Holtz 51, Humphries 44; Town of Osborn: Evers 42, Holtz 16, Humphries 9; Town of Seymour: Evers 33, Holtz 24, Humphries 6; Village of Black Creek: Evers 38, Holtz 9, Humphries 7; Village of Nichols: Evers 10, Holtz 7, Humphries 4; Village of Shiocton: Evers 28, Holtz 8, Humphries 8; City of Seymour: Evers 99, Holtz 26, Humphries 5.