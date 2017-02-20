SHIOCTON, SPORTS

Shiocton hoops remains unbeaten in CWC-8

by  •  • 0 Comments

Visiting Bonduel found out why Shiocton’s basketball squad is undefeated in the CWC-8 conference after a 95-53 demolition on Tuesday, February 14.
The Chiefs took an early lead and kept the pedal to the medal as they would lead at half 51-19.
Shiocton was able to rest their starters the second half but the bench players proved a worthy opponent against Bonduel as they would outscore them 44-34.
Shiocton junior Bradon Spencer would lead all scorers with 20 points as the Chief’s would get double digit points from six different players.
With an 11-0 conference record (14-5 overall), Shiocton goes into their last week conference games with a two game lead over Amherst.
Shiocton traveled to Iola-Scandinavia on Friday, February 17, and closed out their season with a home game against Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Monday, February 20, and a road game at Amherst on Thursday, February 23.
0220shio-BBBall#34
Shiocton guard Nathan Schmidt runs the offense at the top of the key against Bonduel on Tuesday, February 14. Shiocton would crush the visiting Bears 95-53 in CWC-8 conference action. – Photos by Linda Titel
0220shio-BBBall#1
Shiocton junior Brandon Spencer controls the ball as the Chiefs run their offense.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *