Shiocton hoops remains unbeaten in CWC-8

Visiting Bonduel found out why Shiocton’s basketball squad is undefeated in the CWC-8 conference after a 95-53 demolition on Tuesday, February 14.

The Chiefs took an early lead and kept the pedal to the medal as they would lead at half 51-19.

Shiocton was able to rest their starters the second half but the bench players proved a worthy opponent against Bonduel as they would outscore them 44-34.

Shiocton junior Bradon Spencer would lead all scorers with 20 points as the Chief’s would get double digit points from six different players.

With an 11-0 conference record (14-5 overall), Shiocton goes into their last week conference games with a two game lead over Amherst.

Shiocton traveled to Iola-Scandinavia on Friday, February 17, and closed out their season with a home game against Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Monday, February 20, and a road game at Amherst on Thursday, February 23.



Shiocton guard Nathan Schmidt runs the offense at the top of the key against Bonduel on Tuesday, February 14. Shiocton would crush the visiting Bears 95-53 in CWC-8 conference action. – Photos by Linda Titel



Shiocton junior Brandon Spencer controls the ball as the Chiefs run their offense.