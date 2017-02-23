Shiocton wrestlers take to the mat at State Tournament

The Shiocton 3, Sawyer Theobald, Sammy VanStraten and Levi Snortum, each took to the mat at the WIAA Division 3 State Wrestling Tournament as they fight for a position on the podium, and possibly bring home the gold.

VanStraten, wrestling at 138 pounds, won by a 14-2 major decision over Clear Lake sophomore Nick Sempf to advance to the quarterfinals Friday morning at 11:15 a.m. He takes his 38-3 record against Kewaunee’s Jesse Steinhorst, a junior with a 38-8 record. The winner will advance to the semifinals later that evening.

As for Theobald and Snortum, both lost in the opening round. Theobald lost a 12-8 decision to Darlington/Black Hawk sophomore Kolbe Ubersox.

Theobald ends his junior season with a 21-7 record.

Snortum would lose a 9-6 decision to Princeton sophomore Guenther Hebbe. The Shiocton junior ends his wrestling season with a 38-4 record.

Watch for further updates at www.advertisercommunitynews.com to follow VanStraten’s quarterfinal match.