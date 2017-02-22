Superintendent search narrowed down to two candidates

The Seymour Board of Education selected two finalist candidates for further consideration as they seek to hire their next superintendent. The two candidates are Laurie Asher and Dennis Krueger.

The selected finalist will be replacing Pete Ross who’s resignation will become effective on June 30, 2017.

Ross, 56, has served as superintendent the last nine years and prior to that, six years in the business office.

Laurie Asher has served as a special education paraprofessional, an elementary teacher, an elementary principal, a director of learning, an assistant superintendent and a superintendent all in Wisconsin. During this last school year, she is serving as an early childhood principal at Narmer American College in Cairo, Egypt.

Her northeast Wisconsin roots are deep, serving as superintendent in the School District of Laona from 2012 to 2016 and serving the Kimberly Area School District from 2002 to 2012 in various administrative leadership roles including assistant superintendent.

Dennis Krueger, currently the assistant superintendent of educational programs in the Howard-Suamico School District, has worked as an elementary principal, a school superintendent, a middle school principal, an assistant middle school principal, a high school dean of students and a high school teacher.

Dennis also has spent much of his career in this area. He has spent the last 11 years in Howard-Suamico as the assistant superintendent, and the prior five years as superintendent in the Shiocton School District with additional administrative experiences in Shiocton and Neenah. He has served over two decades in school leadership in northeast Wisconsin.

Six candidates were interviewed over two evenings and were interviewed by a 17 person advisory committee comprised of community members, teachers and members of the administrative team and the board of education. Both committees selected Ms. Asher and Mr. Krueger as their top two candidates.

Tom Smet, President of the Board of Education at Seymour, stated, “I am impressed by all of the candidates we interviewed. I believe that Laurie Asher and Dennis Krueger rose to the top of the list because of their varied and successful experiences at all levels of K-12 public education.”

Both candidates are returning to Seymour on Thursday, March 2, for a district tour during the day and an evening of second interviews.

Executive search firm Don Stevens & Associates, Inc., of Sun Prairie, is serving as a consulting firm to the Seymour Board of Education.