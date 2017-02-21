SWISH promotes lady’s hoops



The Lady Thunder basketball program is in the midst of initiating a program that will belong to the Thunder ladies and youth.

In his first year as head basketball coach, Bobby Kuchta wanted to get an organization going. He said he’s had a lot of help with getting the organization rolling.

“SWISH is the Seymour Women’s Institute of Super Hoops,” Kuchta said. “It’s also a program for our youth kids.”

SWISH is a non-profit organization to raise funds for the youth to have a lot of opportunities in the basketball world.

“Hoping we can pay for their youth tournaments and maybe some camps, youth camps for the kids, possible jerseys and entry fees to tournaments,” he said.

“At the same time we also raise money for scholarships for our high school kids as well, our seniors, each year.”

Upon his arrival, Kuchta said there was an organization in place but the funds were much lower than where he would like. It wasn’t due to lack of effort.

“We wanted to get a good group of people together that we trust (president, vice-president, treasurer, secretary and board members),” he said.

Board recruitment was pretty easy as volunteer coaches stepped up and are assisting with SWISH.

“I was surprised more so to see that they didn’t have much funding in that account but we have done some nice things to grow that account.”

Promotion of the organization was in the works before his arrival and that some things were being looked at when he took over the reins of the program.

The biggest fundraiser is the 64-team youth tournament. They also have other fundraising opportunities like a calendar raffle to help bring in funds.