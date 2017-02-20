Three teachers named as Teachers of Distinction Move forward in selection process for Golden Apple Awards

By Keith Skenandore

Editor

Three Seymour Community School District teachers have been announced as 2017 Teachers of Distinction for the 24th Annual Golden Apple Awards.

The Greater Greater Bay Chamber narrowed down the individuals and teams of educators in the first round as Teachers of Distinction.

Rock Ledge Primary teacher Amy Maass and Seymour High School’s Physical Science Team of Carrie Schmidt and Cassandra Cobb were selected because of their commitment to all students, their active involvement of students in relevant learning opportunities, and their creation of learning environments that stimulate student interest in learning as described in the application process.

Maass said she found out the week of February 13 that she was selected as a Teacher of Distinction.

“I was overwhelmed and completely shocked,” Maass said of her selection.

She is grateful to the families that nominated her that got her this far in the process.

“It really pushes me forward to doing my best and always looking to be innovative with my students and my future students.”

Cobb said she was excited for the recognition of the science department and the recognition of the great work our students are doing.

She said as a physical science team they try to engage the students, build in real life examples and try to present things in a way the freshmen understanding it will still challenge them.

“To be recognized for that is important for us (Cobb and Schmidt) because the two of us work very hard,” she said.



"Not only in dividing up the work, but each of us brings our own unique ideas and we bounce them off of each other and we come up something that singlely we wouldn't have come up with. Together it's better."

Teachers of Distinction now move on to the next level of the selection process and will be guests of the Greater Green Bay Chamber at the Golden Apple Awards on Wednesday, April 19.

The Golden Apple Award recipients will be announced in early March.

Each year, the Golden Apple Awards program improves community awareness of the quality of education in the Greater Green Bay area by recognizing high standards of professionalism, leadership and innovation in teaching with the Golden Apple Awards. Seven recipients (individuals and/or teams) are selected annually through a multi-level screening of anonymous applications and personal interviews. Selection criteria are based on the National Board of Professional Teaching standards, which identify the essential knowledge, skills and dispositions expected of experienced, quality teachers.



Amy Maass, Rock Ledge Primary first grade teacher, was selected by the Green Bay Chamber as a 2017 Teacher of Distinction Golden Apple Award winner. Maass, along with Seymour High School’s Physical Science Team teachers Carrie Schmidt and Cassandra Cobb, advanced in the first round of the selection process and move to the next level which will name the award winners in early March. – Photo by Keith Skenandore



Physical Science Team teacher Cassandra Cobb talks about gravity to her class on Friday, February 17. – Photo by Keith Skenandore