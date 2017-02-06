Thunder gearing up for regionals Wrestlers to compete in Division 2 action this weekend



Thunder senior wrestler Justin Krulll earns back points and a win after putting Trevor Giese’s shoulders of Green Bay United to the mat during their 160 pound match on Thursday, February 2. Seymour will compete in the WIAA Division 2 Oconto Falls regional on Saturday, February 11. – Photos by Keith Skenandore

SEYMOUR vs GREEN BAY UNITED

Thursday, February 2

Seymour 30, Green Bay United 42

Results: 152: Thomas Peters (SEY) over Mason Frausto (GBU) (Dec 3-0) 160: Justin Krull (SEY) over Trevor Giese (GBU) (Fall 3:43) 170: Jared Walton (GBU) over Brady Eick (SEY) (Fall 5:22) 182: Dayln Rudesill (GBU) over (SEY) (For.) 195: Nick Sherman (SEY) over Tyler Offield (GBU) (Dec 13-8) 220: Coleman Curran (GBU) over Chris Gourd (SEY) (Fall 0:50) 285: Isaac Klarkowski (GBU) over Zach Gerhardt (SEY) (Fall 0:32) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Josh Allen (SEY) over (GBU) (For.) 120: Megan Struble (SEY) over Brad Seidl (GBU) (Fall 3:37) 126: Zak Nelson (GBU) over (SEY) (For.) 132: Austin Vandenplas (GBU) over Jeremiah Baranczyk (SEY) (Fall 2:48) 138: Kyle Rettler (SEY) over (GBU) (For.) 145: Connor Giese (GBU) over Andrew Rickey (SEY) (Fall 3:37).

SEYMOUR @ PULASKI INVITATIONAL

Saturday, January 28

Team Scores: Kaukauna 236.5, Oconto Falls 200.5, Coleman 173.5, Luxemburg-Casco 162.5, Elkhorn Area 143, Hortonville 121, Pulaski 106, Freedom 101.5, Bay Port 101, Denmark 96, Reedsville 92.5, Kettle Moraine 60, Port Washington 54.5, New London 41, Seymour 31, Peshtigo 22.

Seymour Team Results: 113 – Josh Allen (12-16) place is unknown and scored 5 team points; 120 – Megan Struble (5-15) place is unknown and scored 0 team points; 126 – Jeremiah Baranczyk (15-13) place is unknown and scored 0 team points; 138 – Kyle Rettler (13-17) place is unknown and scored 0 team points; 145 – Thomas Peters (30-4) placed 6th and scored 9 team points; 152 – Ethan Schuyler (7-6) place is unknown and scored 0 team points; 160 – Justin Krull (24-10) placed 5th and scored 11 team points; 182 – Nick Sherman (19-15) place is unknown and scored 6 team points; 195 – Chris Gourd (3-19) place is unknown and scored 0 team points.