The Seymour Thunder girls basketball team move on in the WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament with a 58-45 win over Ashwaubenon Friday night, Feb. 24. Jenna Krause led the Thunder with 24 points. Hailey Oskey had 16. The Thunder will host Green Bay Southwest tonight after the No. 7 seed Trojans upset No. 2 seed Luxemburg-Casco 61-57.